Competition for PTIC cows at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a reduced yarding at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
They said a quality line of pregnancy tested in-calf Angus and Angus cross cows sold to solid competition.
Pens of quality restocker steers remained firm, although lesser quality weaner steers and heifers eased slightly, in line with current market trends.
Craig and Elizabeth Perkins, Boyland, sold Santa steers 18 months for $1210. Santa cross steers 24 months account David Strong, Jimboomba, sold for $1290. Charbray steers 20 months account Steve Moriarty, Canungra, sold for $1200.
Brangus steers 15 months account Alder Constructions, Pimpama, sold for $1020. Dawend Pty Ltd, Palen Creek, sold Charbray weaner steers for $900. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Alan Mills, Beechmont, sold for $880.
Braford weaner steers account JT and SA Liikanen, Lamington, sold for $770. Charolais cross weaner steers account Hans and Mitchell Masen, Palen Creek, sold for $690. Charbray weaner steers account CR Bird Pty Ltd, Guanaba, sold for $620.
Kathleen Panitz, Rathdowney, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $610. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold for $600. Speckle Park cross weaner steers account Twin Valley Speckle Park sold for $620.
Angus heifers 20 months account Short 'n Tall Farming Co Pty Ltd, Running Creek, sold for $980. Kathleen Panitz sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $810. Macam Investments, Mount Hallen, sold Charbray heifers 14 months for $740.
Droughtmaster heifers 12 months account Alan Mills sold for $740. Braford weaner heifers account JT and SA Liikanen sold for $720. Droughtmaster weaner heifers account Dawend Pty Ltd sold for $525.
PTIC Angus cows account Short 'n Tall Farming Co Pty Ltd sold for $1200. Dr Kendall McClelland, Natural Bridge, sold Santa cross cows for $890.
Short 'n Tall Farming Co Pty Ltd sold an Angus bull for $2000.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday July 6, starting at 9.30am.
