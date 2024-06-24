Euro cross cattle in demand at Toogoolawah

Buyers were said to be more selective at the Shepherdson and Boyd weaner sale at Toogoolawah last Friday.
There were 3655 head on offer from vendors at Mundubbera, Goomeri, Kingaroy, Maleny, Fernvale, Boonah and Beaudesert.
Values were back on the May weaner sale when steers made $1370, but Euro cross and black cattle still proved popular, with good competition among local and Western Downs buyers.
J and P O'Shea, Blenheim, topped the sale with their pen of 10-month-old Charolais cross weaner steers that made $1160/head and sold to Brigadoon Cattle Co at Taroom.
Weaner heifers from Behrens Family Trust topped their section at $980 and sold to Stanton and Nicklin at Kilcoy.
Shepherdson and Boyd agent Jack Fogg said prices had softened and buyers were being more selective given the large quantity of cattle available on the market.
"There are numbers about so they can pick and choose, more or less," he said.
"I think all the quality lines with a bit of size about them sold well.
"The younger, smaller cattle were tougher to sell.
"A lot of the euro cross cattle and good good black cattle are very popular but if they've got the Brahman content or Droughtmaster, just tropical contact in general they are a bit tougher.
"There were plenty of Western Downs buyers."
N and K Green of Kilcoy sold Limousin cross weaner steers aged 8-10 for $1140/head.
D and F Williamson of Linville sold Charolais cross weaners steers aged 8-10 months for $1120/ head and $1060/head.
Wayne Scholl of Gatton sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged 10 months for $1090/head.
Glenhills Pastoral of Moore sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged 6-8 months for $1050/head.
Banjo Paterson of Manumbar sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged eight months for $1000/head.
Reiser and Sons of Blackbutt sold Charbray weaner steers aged 10 months for $1000/head.
Paul and Roz O'Brien of Gayndah sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged eight months for $1010/head.
Bottle Tree of Harlin sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged eight months for $980/head.
From Enterprises of Coominya sold Angus cross weaner steers aged eight months for $970/head.
A and M Perrett of Kilkivan sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged seven months for $970/head.
Warigul Pastoral sold Droughtmaster weaner steers aged eight months old for $970/head.
Paradise Grazing of Nanango sold Santa cross weaner steers aged eight months old for $960/head.
Glen Marshall of Nanango sol Charolais cross weaner steers aged seven months old for $960/head.
Ken McBryde of Esk sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged eight months old for $970/head.
S Frohloff of Yarraman sold Limousin steers for $950/head.
John Mewing of Glenhowden at Colinton sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged six to eight months for $940/head.
Jimna Grazing of Jimna sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged eight months for $930/head.
Minatoka of Goomeri sold Simbrah weaner steers aged six to eight months for $920/head.
R and S Hovey sold Simmental cross weaner steers aged eight months for $920/head.
J and S Pastoral of Gin Gin sold Charolais cross weaner steers aged six to eight months for $900/head.
N and D Rosser of Buaraba sold Limousin weaner heifers aged eight to 10 months for $830/head.
Charolais heifers account of Warigul Pastoral Esk sold for $800/head.
J and P O'shea of Blenheim sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged eight months for $750/head.
May Ebbern of Linville sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged eight months for $730/head.
D and F Williamson of Linville sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $710/head and $610/head.
Lachlan Barnes of Anduramba sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $720/head.
Snow Pakleppa of Moore sold Santa cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $700/head.
Eskdale Cattle of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six months for $640/head.
Russell Titmarsh of Bryden sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $630/head.
Bottle Tree of Harlin sold Charolais cross heifers for $620/head.
Barraclough Partnership of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six months for $600/head.
Jimna Grazing of Jimna sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $600/head.
Reiser and Sons of Blackbutt sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $590/head.
P and R O'brien of Gayndah sold Charolais cross weaner heifers aged six to eight months for $550 and $530/head.
M and S Francis of Anduramba sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $520/head.
Shepherdson and Boyd will also be holding their next special weaner sales at Toogoolawah on July 12.
