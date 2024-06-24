Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Serious traffic accident east of Emerald closes Capricorn Highway

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 24 2024 - 12:39pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Serious traffic accident east of Emerald closes Capricorn Highway
Serious traffic accident east of Emerald closes Capricorn Highway

The Capricorn Highway is closed indefinitely after a serious traffic accident east of Emerald.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.