Serious traffic accident east of Emerald closes Capricorn Highway

The Capricorn Highway is closed indefinitely after a serious traffic accident east of Emerald.
Emerald Police were called to a traffic incident near Weemah Road, five kilometres east of Emerald, on the Capricorn Highway at 7.50am on Monday morning.
It is understood the accident involved a motor vehicle and a pedestrian road worker at a location where current road works are taking place.
The patient was transported to the Emerald Base Hospital. At this stage there are no early reports of the condition of the patient.
As a result, it is expected Capricorn Highway will be closed for several hours.
The accident is now in the hands of Workplace Health and Safety.
Further updates on when the Capricorn Highway will open will be updated as soon as they are available and made public through the Central Highlands Police Facebook page.
