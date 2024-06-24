Gyranda overcomes varied season to win top weight gain at Paddock to Palate

Consistency was key to Gyranda Pastoral Company's success in achieving the heaviest weight gain recorded during the feedlot phase of the RNA's 2024 Paddock to Palate competition.
Based at Theodore in central Queensland, Peter and Nikki Mahony and family took out this year's class 38A, best weight gain for pen of six, 70 day grain-fed steers section, after their pen recorded an average daily weight gain of 2.543 kilograms.
One of the steers in their winning pen had an ADG of 3.24kg, taking out the highest individual weight gain for Class 38A, which was also the heaviest weight gain recorded in the 2024 competition.
Gyranda Pastoral Company has a history of success in the RNA Paddock to Palate competition, having previously won in categories such as Best Weight Gain for 100-day grain-fed and 70-day grain-fed steers in earlier years.
Gyranda Pastoral Company join 1500 females and sells in excess of 200 herd and stud bulls annually.
For this year's RNA paddock to palate competition, they put two pens of steers in each class, 70 day grain fed, 100 day HGP, and two pens in 100 day HPG free.
Peter Mahony said they've supported the competition for a number of years now, targeting the competition for the bench marking value it holds within the beef industry.
"We'll certainly take this achievement in the feedlot weight gain section as a win," Mr Mahony said.
"We've put a strong focus on consistency and temperament over the years, which we believe plays an important role in the cattle's weight gain, especially in the feedlot.
"We had a very varied summer, but for us, it's about the bench marking and seeing where you rate against the best in the industry."
Mr Mahony acknowledged the impact of a varied summer season on their results, stating that timing and weather conditions played a role in the performance differences between their steers in the 70-day and 100-day grain fed categories.
"Most of the steers chosen for the competition did have estimated breeding value (EBV) data, so it gives us another tool to be able to select for them," he said.
"I'd suspect, if I'm honest, the reason that the 70 days did really well as oppose to our pens in the 100 days fed section was that they went a month before the 70 day fed steers, and we're just middle of a field.
"The varied season at the start of the year had a part in that."
Mr Mahony emphasised that the Santa Gertrudis breed was known for strong weight gain capabilities, which aligns well with the competition's requirements.
"Santa Gertrudis cattle are pretty consistent and generally they will do well in this competition and the other weight gain competitions," he said.
"We know that, we know that the breed is generally very strong for weight gain in the paddock and and in the feedlot.
"We'd like to think that that's part of what we're selecting for and we try to mold that with fertility and carcase and other important attributes."
Looking ahead, Mr Mahony said they were eager to see how their steers perform in terms of carcass quality after slaughter.
