Campdraft returns to Jandowae

A group of passionate Western Downs campdraft enthusiasts have banded together to rekindle the Jandowae Campdraft after a 50-year hiatus.
Jandowae Campdraft president Tony Ralph said that a conversation he had with Glen Little a few years ago planted the seed to resurrect the Jandowae Showgrounds and together with a committee of about 25 volunteers of all ages, started the arduous task of rebuilding the campdraft facilities from scratch.
Mr Ralph was thrilled with the success of their campdraft held last weekend and acknowledged the support from the Western Downs Regional Council and a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund that had helped immensely.
He said he was overwhelmed by the support of local cattle producers who had rallied behind the event, including Ian Stark and Jeanne Seifert, from Seifert Belmont Reds, who donated 500 head of one line of quality stud heifers that provided some outstanding runs. Other cattle donors included the Little family, Bulley family, Schrader family and Gall family.
As the dust settles on this year's annual campdraft, Mr Ralph said he hoped that revitalising the Jandowae Showgrounds would allow many equine disciplines a base and offer sporting opportunities to the district.
Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Andrew Smith commended the hard-working committee for their efforts and said it had been a challenge for them. Mr Smith, who attended the Jandowae Campdraft on Saturday, said the sport was massive and popular in the region and attracted many people to the district. He noted the number of younger competitors who were riding on the weekend, showing how campdrafting is a sport that unites the community.
Ty Blokland, Pittsworth, added his name to the record books as the first draft winner at the new venue, taking out the Little Heli Services Novice riding his home-bred mount Glamalee Laddie.
Local Bell lady Courtney Ramsey and her horse Jazz had a stellar weekend taking out a double winning the Schrader Horse Services Maiden and the Nutrien Ag Solutions Dalby Maiden for Maiden.
Well known horse racing identity and former Australian saddle bronc riding champion Cameron Bond won the Charley's Place Open riding Bob on behalf of Cameron and Sarah Webster. This combination secured an aggregate score of 265 points to hold a nine-point lead over Geoff Wallen and Doongara Manpower.
The Belah Stockhorses Juvenile was tightly contested with Zane Krog and his horse Blue holding a single-point lead ahead of Archie Smart, while Mitchell McMahon and Flick won in the K & E Mechanical Junior also holding a one-point lead ahead of Fletcher Burke and Iced Vovo. The Blokland family continued their winning streak when Cody won the All Ways Equine Mini riding Glamalee Equalizer.
Cattle were kindly transported by Nobby's Transport and Marshall Transport. Nobby's Transport also sponsored the Gymkhana, which was well supported.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Nebo Bushmans Carnival, Saxby, Calliope, the Moura Bronze Boots, Teebar, Twin Hills, Rosewood and the Springsure Pony Club.
