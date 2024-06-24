Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Another successful field day wraps up in Emerald

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated June 24 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Ag-Grow exhibitors (top clockwise) Leroy Finch, Finch Engineering; Ben Howarth of Great Northern Tanks; Brown and Hurley's Tony Urzi, Paul Gollan, Paul Gollan Saddlery; Dan Willman of AAM; and John Friend, Performance Feeds. PIctures: Judith Maizey
Some of the Ag-Grow exhibitors (top clockwise) Leroy Finch, Finch Engineering; Ben Howarth of Great Northern Tanks; Brown and Hurley's Tony Urzi, Paul Gollan, Paul Gollan Saddlery; Dan Willman of AAM; and John Friend, Performance Feeds. PIctures: Judith Maizey

Hailed a success by organisers, the Ag-Grow field day in Emerald saw close to 17,000 visitors stream through the gates which was up on last year's numbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.