Another successful field day wraps up in Emerald

Hailed a success by organisers, the Ag-Grow field day in Emerald saw close to 17,000 visitors stream through the gates which was up on last year's numbers.
Ag-Grow managing director Geoff Dein said the event which started on Thursday and finished on Saturday had about 380 exhibitors with a lot of new ones this year.
With Ag-Grow in its 35th year, Mr Dein said this year's field day was successful with "surprisingly good" figures from the livestock sales.
Leroy Finch of Finch Engineering, Dalby, said they had approaches from quality people, despite it being a bit slow.
Mr Finch said the first day on Thursday was really good with sales in the first two hours.
He said his company attended eight field days across Australia every year with Ag-Grow being the smallest one on the calendar.
"It's probably the quietest one on the calendar, but this is a good area for us, it's in our backyard, we've got good customers up this way so we like coming back every year," he said.
Great Northern Tanks general manager Ben Howarth said this was the company's first time at Ag-Grow and it had been really good.
"It's been a worthwhile trip coming up and we've met a lot of prospects and a lot of existing customers that we've built up over time," he said.
"It's a different climate up here with a lot less population, but we've got great core clientele."
At Brown and Hurley, Tony Urzi said it had been good at Ag-Grow with a lot of loyal customers coming through to look at their display of four trucks - a Kenworth K200, a Kenworth C509, a Kenworth T610SAR with a tipping body, and a twin-steer DAF CF530.
Mr Urzi said he went to a lot of shows and Beef, but Ag-Grow was good as it was his area and his customers.
Performance Feeds Anipro NSW state manager John Friend said it had been quite good at Ag-Grow.
"We get more repeat customers come through, (seeing us) it more or less jogs their memory rather than new sales. We've had a couple of new sales opportunities come up, but it's predominately old customers coming back again," he said.
AAM sales and marketing manager Dan Willman said they had a good few days with the first day on Thursday a bit quiet, but subsequent days quite busy.
"We've had a few quality leads which is what we want with people coming from the local area and pretty far beyond down towards Toowoomba and up to north Queensland so a good cross section of people - so, we've had a good time," he said.
Summing up, Paul Gollan from Paul Gollan Saddlery, Toowoomba, who has been to the past eight Ag-Grows, said sales this year were a bit less than last year for his business which was probably due to the weather and cattle prices.
"It wasn't too bad, just back a bit, but everyone's saying the same thing - but next year will be better," he said.
