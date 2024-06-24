Queensland Country Life
LEADAg age change attracts interest from as far away as Victoria

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 24 2024 - 6:00pm
The LEADAg Plus attendees at the Bimerah shearing shed with manager Mick Campbell. Picture: Meg Bassingthwaighte
The extension of LEADAg's youth programs to include people over the age of 18 had participants from as far away as Victoria and the Atherton Tableland at the new offering that took place in the Longreach region in mid-June.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

