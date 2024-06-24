What keeps Royce Sommerfeld going at 86

At 86 years young and armed with 50 years of Brahman breeding under his belt, Brahrock stud principal Royce Sommerfeld is not about to give the game away anytime soon.
While Mr Sommerfeld still has many more miles on the clock, these days he has the help of his daughter-in-law Shannon.
Shannon, a city bred girl, first started doing the stud registrations when her children were little, and as she got more time got actively involved in the paddock.
"Royce's passion for his cattle has certainly rubbed off and I have learned so much from him," she said.
"I absorb his knowledge like a sponge, and love driving around the paddock with him learning all the time.
"I will be making sure that Royce's legacy will certainly live on when that time comes."
Mr Sommerfeld, and his wife Beryl established the Brahrock Stud in 1973, after breeding a handful of vealers in conjunction with growing cane on their farm north east of Maryborough.
Mr Sommerfeld recalled those early years and said he joined his dairy cross heifers with a Santa Gertrudis bull.
That was until a Brahman yearling bull caught his attention near Biggenden and he bought it.
"I could see the great attributes the Brahmans had including their tick resistance," he said.
The Brahrock stud prefix was derived from Brahman and the Sommerfeld's address Beaver Rock Road.
"We pulled the name out of the air and no-one can re-establish it, can they?" he said.
Mr Sommerfeld selected foundation females from Garglen, Cherokee, Avondale and Pioneer Studs, as well as buying from the Lawes Agricultural College (later Gatton Agriculture College) dispersal sale.
"We bought three or four cows in-calf or with a calf and a foot at each sale to give us a good foundation," he said.
"At the time we were getting good money for our cane production, so had some money to invest," he said.
The Brahrock foundation sire was Waverley De Manso Hudson which was owned by the Department of Primary Industries.
The Sommerfelds were early pioneers into artificial insemination from 1975 and in 1987 started embryo transfer work.
"Our IVF programs have allowed us to remain at the forefront of artificial breeding technologies particularly using imported American semen to strengthen our breeding herd," he said.
A great believer in artificial insemination, Mr Sommerfeld said it is a much better proposition.
"You can sample a few straws to see what you will breed, without spending a lot of money on an expensive bull that does not produce," he said.
He has tried his hand at cloning his home bred Brahrock Miss Empress 1412 and three other American Females he imported years ago.
And while Brahrock produces both grey and red Brahmans, Mr Sommerfeld said he has a tendency to love his 'grey herd'.
"We maintain both herds, as we have an annual order for 60 bulls from Heytesbury Pastoral Company for their Northern Territory breeding programs.
As well Brahrock is learning further and further towards breeding polled cattle.
"There's no dehorning and losing cattle through this process.
"That's where the polled cattle are going to shine and if you've got something well-bred into the bargain, that's the one people are looking for."
"We can select the polled gene by inseminating bloodlines from different bulls," he said.
Brahrock consists of 1200 hectares of coastal Wallum country, which is coastal high rainfall country.
Mr Sommerfeld said it took years to get on top of his country and has planted legumes including setaria, seca stylo, and was introduced to pangola by the Department of Primary Industries.
He said the pangola was a saviour and is the only grass that keeps them in the country today.
"Over the years particularly during the 1970's and 80's the Department was very kind to us and pointed us in the right direction," Mr Sommerfeld said.
"They used to use my set of cattle yards to weigh cattle every three months and in return they taught me to do artificial insemination, and IVF transfer."
These days the stud runs 350 registered breeders, producing 85 to 90 bulls annually.
The 25 lead bulls are offered at Rockhampton Brahman Week, while the lead stud heifers are sold at the Gympie Brahman Female Sale.
For the time being Mr Sommerfeld enjoys spending time with his cattle and with Shannon, together they both make the stud breeding decisions.
"I just love sitting in a paddock with my weaners, and watching how good my polled herd is developing." he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.