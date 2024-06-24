Biosecurity, governance, and cyber risks in focus at Protein Conference

"Fonterra and Dairy Holdings have been lumped in the same case as five companies who are involved in the fossil fuels industry and certainly that's one of the major discussions that we're seeing globally, where the emissions from fossil fuels and associated burning of those in other industries is being pitted against methane from livestock, which is a natural GHG and has very different ramifications and also different longevity and life cycle in terms of how long it stays in the atmosphere."