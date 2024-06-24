Biosecurity, governance, and cyber risks in focus at Protein Conference

A senior legal expert has urged the importance of ongoing food security at the 2024 Protein Conference in Dalby, which highlighted issues in biosecurity, governance and cyber risks in agriculture.
Keynote speaker, Caitlin McConnell, a senior associate at Clayton UTZ, shared insights on the complex challenges facing food security amidst climate change, advocating for sustainable practices and responsible governance.
Ms McConnell opened her address with a poignant reflection on the evolving landscape of environmental, social, and governance investments, emphasising the need to balance environmental objectives with the imperative to protect food production.
"The Paris Agreement requires us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without threatening food production," she said.
"Until about five years ago, reference to food insecurity would often have me recalling images of the World Vision footage of third world countries in extreme poverty.
"Food in Australia was and still is the recognisable foundation of our culture, our economy and our relationship with the natural world. But the romanticism of abundance in Australia has lost a shine for me for a number of years.
"One in six Australian adults now suffer a level of food insecurity weekly in Australia.
"That's a result of the effect that natural disasters have on our production and the breakdown of our food systems."
Ms McConnell highlighted the significance of recent government acknowledgements of food security as a multifaceted issue.
"Whilst there remains no universal consensus on how the intersection of food relates to all other industry sectors, I was excited to see that at the end of last year with our recent inquiry into food security in Australia," she said.
"There is now a recognition by our federal government, that food security is an issue that touches on every single government portfolio and for the first time in a very long time, we are now seeing the departmental officers starting to talk amongst each other outside of the silos of what is just the field of expertise."
Her discussion also examined global legal trends impacting agriculture, with Ms McConnell citing recent court ruling in New Zealand, involving diary giants, Fonterra and Dairy Holdings, which have expanded corporate accountability for greenhouse gas emissions.
"Climate change litigation is now recognised as affecting the outcome and ambition of climate governance," she said.
"In February this year, a decision in the New Zealand Supreme Court examined the boundaries of corporate climate change responsibility in the context of alleged infringement of public rights, led to the reinstatement of a claim brought by Maori Elder alleging that climate change will have adverse health effects on him and his people.
"Fonterra and Dairy Holdings have been lumped in the same case as five companies who are involved in the fossil fuels industry and certainly that's one of the major discussions that we're seeing globally, where the emissions from fossil fuels and associated burning of those in other industries is being pitted against methane from livestock, which is a natural GHG and has very different ramifications and also different longevity and life cycle in terms of how long it stays in the atmosphere."
"The case of Fonterra is just the first cab off the rank globally in relation to agriculture being the next sector that has been pursued by climate litigation."
Throughout her presentation, Ms McConnell reiterated the interconnectedness of food security, governance, and human rights.
"Food security is important and it's fundamental to what we're discussing in the boardroom as well as on the farm," she said.
"It's a daily activity that touches us all and underpins our cultures, economies and relationship to the natural world, but crucially, the UN recognised that the design and implementation of the UN's sustainable development goals also requires that we need to treat climate ecosystems, biodiversity, human society as part of an interdependent system.
"Food security is far more than just our ability to produce, it goes far more into the requirements of a national mechanism and we need to ensure that our role as food producers is recognised as having an inherent role to play in not only our sector, but every economic sector and ultimately, national security. "
One of the panellists, Prof. Lyn Alderman, Dean Academic Transformation at UNISQ, highlighted how the Queensland Police Service's cybercrime unit approached her university, expressing concern about under reported cyber attacks in the agriculture industry.
The cyber crime unit highlighted how under reported cyber attacks were in the agriculture industry.
"They were really concerned that there would be activity going on but it wasn't being reported and they were nervous about this," Prof, Alderman said.
Prof. Alderman expressed the industry's desire to offer courses in cybersecurity to evolve industry and protect food security.
"In my area, we've got graduates and our graduates have been looking across the sector to see if cyber and food security are offered as courses in the Bachelor of Agriculture across the nation," she said.
"There's no dedicated single course offered that is bringing to the attention of those students and teaching them about cyber attacks in the food security area.
"The research and the educational offerings in this particular niche area are emerging and then not fully developed.
"What we're interested in as a university is to see how we can help and how we can provide support services."
