Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Quality cattle country in highly regarded Red Hill district

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 24 2024 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Bottletree is a quality 165 hectare Western Downs property in the highly regarded Red Hill district. Picture supplied
Bottletree is a quality 165 hectare Western Downs property in the highly regarded Red Hill district. Picture supplied

Bottletree is quality a 165 hectare (408 acre) Western Downs property in the highly regarded Red Hill district, 9km north of Chinchilla

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.