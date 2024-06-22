Mare shatters price record at Ag-Grow Elite Horse Sale

The record price at the Ag-Grow Elite Horse Sale has been eclipsed in Emerald on Saturday, with a horse breaking the previous top price by $14,000.
Excee Smoko Queen, sold by Peter Bonython of Excee Stockhorses, Emerald, was purchased by Gavin and Carolyn Roberts, Charlies Creek, Injune, for $56,000.
The seven-year-old black mare was one of 117 lots on offer, selling well above the $42,000 paid for a seven-year-old bay mare at last year's sale.
Vendor Peter Bonython hadn't yet come to terms with the sale price.
"She's a good mare and I really like her," he said. "I'll be sad to see her go, but she's gone to a good home."
The maiden-status mare had finalled at other drafts and was described as "quiet and sensible... anyone can ride her".
Buyer Carolyn Roberts joked they would "wrap her up in cotton wool".
"We run a cattle breeding operation," she said. "She'll be used for mustering and campdrafting."
The couple said they bought the horse for its bloodlines. Excee Smoko Queen was sired by Expected Hobble Chain, out of Expected Queens Ransom, and is a full sister to Excee Link.
