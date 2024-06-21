Queensland Country Life
Home/News

The King is crowned top price bull at Ag-Grow multi-breed sale

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated June 21 2024 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TCW Livestock The King with vendor Tyson Will, TCW Livestock, Delungra, NSW, and Elders' Anthony Ball after the Ag-Grow Elite Bull Sale.
TCW Livestock The King with vendor Tyson Will, TCW Livestock, Delungra, NSW, and Elders' Anthony Ball after the Ag-Grow Elite Bull Sale.

A 24-month polled Charolais bull, TCW Livestock The King, from NSW made the top price at this year's Elite Bull Sale at Ag-Grow in central Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.