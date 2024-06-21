The King is crowned top price bull at Ag-Grow multi-breed sale

A 24-month polled Charolais bull, TCW Livestock The King, from NSW made the top price at this year's Elite Bull Sale at Ag-Grow in central Queensland.
The King, sired by Temana Louie L35E and out of TCW Livestock Kristal was bought by L and S Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay, for $28,000 through Stocklive.
Weighing in 934 kilograms, The King had a P8 and rib score of 9 mm and 5 mm respectively, an eye muscle area of 145 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 40 cm.
At Friday's auction, which started at 10 am and was run by Elders, 183 lots were offered with 148 sold for a clearance of 81 per cent.
The sale made a total of $1.219 million to average $8236. Eighteen breeds were represented.
It was back on the 2023 sale when 145 of 151 bulls sold for a clearance of 96 per cent, and average $8531, topping at $30,000.
Tyson Will of TCW Livestock, Delungra in northern NSW, said he was over the moon to get the auction's top price.
He said it was a really big dream for he and his wife, Courtney, to come and sell bulls at Ag-Grow as it was the first time in a long time selling Charolais at the event.
"We've been breeding bulls for a long time and to come up here and do that (get top priced bull) is a fantastic result," he said.
As well as The King, the Wills sold a second Charolais bull, TCW Livestock Thunder, for $16,000, also sired by Temana Louie L35E out of TCW Livestock Nutmeg.
Mr Will said he was selling two of his good bulls because he wanted to chase another genetic line.
"We don't have a lot of cows, we don't run a big herd, we just run a little herd of breeders and we're just trying to chase a few more genetic lines. You've got to put up your best to make it happen," he said.
As well as the top priced bull, L and S Bode bought another three bulls online during the auction.
Anthony Ball of Elders said Len Bode bought multiple breeds, but certainly had an eye for good bulls.
Mr Ball said there were some tough patches in the sale.
"It did exactly what we thought it would probably do. Confidence is a bit low, it's pretty common knowledge that the cattle job is a bit tougher than where it was 18 months ago," he said.
"As good as the season is in some places, it's still a bit tough in other places.
"It's really reflected the market, but I feel we had a really high quality line up of bulls here."
Mr Ball said there were 22 more bulls than last year and a few extra breeds.
"All in all, there's a lot of positivity (from the sale)," he said.
Stocklive had 78 registered bidders from as far away as SA and Victoria, but mostly from NSW and Queensland.
Twenty five per cent of bids were made online, contributing $150,000 to the overall auction total.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.