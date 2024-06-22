Weaner steers from 340 to 370c/kg at Murgon

The Murgon based Pratt Agencies yarded 850 weaners for its annual June Weaner Sale on Friday.
The yarding was made up of approximately 60 per cent steers and the balance heifers.
Most of the calves yarded were in very fresh condition and were drawn from Mt Perry, Gayndah, Durong, Kilkivan and the local Murgon district.
Selling agent Paul Pratt said overall the steers sold well.
"The better end of the market made between 340c/kg to 370c/kg, which was very strong and good to achieve," Mr Pratt said.
Mr Pratt said heifers across the board are very hard to move, which is similar in other selling centres, but the better quality females sold well.
Peter and Anna Dingle, The Willows, Mt Perry, consigned 82 weaner steers and 18 heifers which is part of their annual turnoff.
Their steers sold for an average of 333 c/kg, topping at 360c/kg and returned $1018/head.
Mrs Dingle said before the sale she hoped the cattle market would turn around and improve, and was happy with the result.
Stuart Dingle Mt Perry sold Bradford steers for 332c/kg to $1010/head.
Mal and Sandra Kenny, Gayndah sold two pens of Braford steers making 3.56c/kg to average $870/head. These steers weighed 244kg.
Charbray steers offered by Mike Smith, Gayndah sold for $995/head realising 3.58 c/kg, making him a happy vendor.
Mr Smith said before the sale he was hoping for 350c/kg or better, which made the cattle job more viable for everyone.
Wilbourne Enterprises, Windera, sold Charbray steers for 3.58c/kg to return $860/head.
Charolais cross steers from G & J Zahl, Gayndah, sold for 368c/kg to return $837head.
Two pens of Santa cross steers on behalf of the Kelly Brothers, Murgon, sold for 3.66 c/kg and 3.60 c/kg to return $935/head and $844.00 respectively.
Two pens of Santa steers on account of Wildhorse Pastoral, Elginvale, sold for 3.70 c/kg returning $948/head and $832.00. These steers were earlier judged the winner of the steer competition.
Droughtmaster steers account Waringa Breeding Co, Hivesville, sold for an $650/head average equating to 3.30c/kg.
Walgreen Pastoral, Manumbar sold Droughtmaster steers for 3.44 c/kg returned $668/head.
Mike Smith, Gayndah sold two pens of Charbray heifers for 2.42 c/kg returning $720/head and $589/head
Santa heifers account of B Ryan, Manumbar sold for $2.30 c/kg for $673/head.
Droughtmaster cross heifers account Dermark, Gayndah sold for $545.00/head or 2.44 c/kg.
Santa heifers ex Manumbar also sold to 2.44 c/kg for $529/head.
A draft of Brangus heifers from Koobooda, Gayndah sold to an average of $2.31 c/kg and $470/head.
