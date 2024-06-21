Queensland Country Life
Lightly stocked Western Downs country makes $1565/acre at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 21 2024 - 3:19pm
Murray Boshammer branch manager, Brock Simpkins, Nutrien Harcourts, Mekayla and Kerrod Henning, Stuart and Mandy Henning, Ashton Henning and auctioneer John Malone, Nutrien Harcourts, Dalby.
The 931 hectare (2301 acre) Western Downs property Woodlawn has sold at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $3.6 million - equal to about $3867/ha ($1565/acre).

