Weaner Steers sell to 392c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden All Breeds Weaner Sale saw a market held up much better than expectations for steers at the Biggenden saleyards on Thursday.
The yarding of 2950 head included some extremely well presented lines including a great line up of Charolais and Droughtmaster cattle.
Cattle were drawn from Biloela, Theodore, Eumundi, Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Goomeri, Woolooga, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Burnett Heads, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale and all local areas.
One very happy vendor was Les Rockemer and his wife Felicity, Gigoomgan, Broweena, who trucked in 88 weaners as part of his annual turnoff.
The 50 Rockemer bred Charolais cross and Angus steers sold for an average of 363c/kg weighing 282kg to return $1027/head. The Rockemer's top pen of F1 Charolais cross steers for 376c to return $1090/head.
Their sibliing heifers sold for a top of 234c/kg weighing 270kg to return $633, while the best pen made 248c/$670/head.
The top pen of steers was offered by A Templeton & Son Eumundi sold F1 Charolais cross steers for 392c to return $1062/head.
Burnett Livestock and Realty director James Cochrane said steers sold much stronger than expected.
"The heifer market, in line with other selling centres remained the same, and are getting harder to sell," he said.
Again, it was A Templeton & Son, Eumundi who topped the heifers with Charolais cross heifers for 286c that returned $645/head.
Steer Highlights:
BN Krause, Childers, sold Charolais cross steers for 376c/$1354/head. JA & J Kirk, Gayndah, sold F1 Charolais cross steers for 374c/$833/head. EF Habermann Monto sold F1 Charolais cross steers for 362c/$967/head. Jubree Grazing, Biloela. sold Charolais cross steers for 382c/$945/head.
Boyd and Linda Family Trust Gayndah sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 368c/$886. AW Beddows Booubyjan sold Santa Simbrah cross steers for 376c/$1065. DL & AE Taylor Goomeri sold for Santa Simmental cross steers for 372c/$935. MK & BA Quinn Crownthorpe sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 366c/$950. GT & BM Fort Eidsvold sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 386c/$1177.
Andrew Dingle, Mount Perry sold Simmental cross steers for 382c/$951/head. SJ & KlH Grazing, Murgon sold Simbrah steers for 340c/$1005/head. Glenveiw Pastoral, Mundubbera, sold Black Simmental cross steers for 360c/$861/head.
Ban Ban Farming sold Simmental cross steers for 348c/$1144/head. DC & RE Milford, Goodnight Scrub, sold Simmental cross steers for 370c/$91/head.
S & E Barrett, Woolooga, sold Droughtmaster steers for 390c/$969/head. Dermark P/L, Gayndah, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 364c/$1003/head. MG & JE Johnson, Byrnestown, sold Droughtmaster steers for 332c/$1008/head. A Templeton & Sons, Eumundi, sold Droughtmaster steers for 348c/$841/head. ED Jensen, Wallaville, sold Brangus steers for 328c/$945/head. Roffcor Partners, Gaeta, sold Brangus steers for 322c/$881/head.
A Templeton & Son, Eumundi, sold Grey Brahman steers for 318c/$825/head. BW & LM Lindley, Hivesville, sold Brahman steers for 346c/$825/head. GS & TM Hindmarch, Childers, sold Brahman cross steers for 324c/$883/head. ED & JM McCracken, Bundaberg, sold Grey Brahman steers for 330c/$847/head.
Heifer highlights:
Scanlan Family Trust, Gayndah, sold Charolais cross heifers for 248c/$717/head. BN Krause, Childers, sold Charolais cross heifers for 246c/$800/head. DC & RE Milford, Goodnigth Scrub, sold Simmental cross heifers for 236c/$589/head. MK & BA Quinn, Crowthorpe, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 232c/$519/head. Sunnydale Grazing, Goomeri, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 234c/$470/head.
