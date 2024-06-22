Hope school holiday visitors will help in fire ant fight

The Invasive Species Council is encouraging families to join the fight against fire ants these school holidays.
With many people expected to converge on the south east corner for their vacation, experts are urging them to look, snap and report fire ant nests.
"Over the school holidays, thousands of Australian families will be heading to places like the Gold Coast or Byron Bay for a holiday or going out camping with the kids on Minjerribah or the Sunshine Coast," Invasive Species Council advocacy manager Reece Pianta said.
"Sadly these incredible holiday spots are at risk of a fire ant invasion, so we're asking Australian families to step up and join the fire ant fight these school holidays.
"It's really easy to do your part. Just take a picture of any suspicious ants and report it.
"And don't worry if you're not sure what type of ant it is, every picture that is sent in will be vital information for the eradication program.
"Of course, fire ants are dangerous. Don't put yourself, clothing or belongings in direct contact with ants or their nests.
"If your kids are curious about an ant nest they've seen, make sure you go with them and ensure they stay at arms length when taking a photo."
Fire ants in Queensland can be reported to 13 25 23 or www.fireants.org.au
