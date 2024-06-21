See who was spotted at the 2024 Protein Conference at Dalby | Photos

"Adapting to change and shaping the future of protein" was a major focus of this year's Protein Conference, held in Dalby, on Thursday.
The annual event, presented by the Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise, brought together over 100 people involved in the beef, pork, poultry, and grain industries, to explore the future of protein production through a series of focused panel sessions.
Attendees heard from experts discussing sustainable governance, with a particular emphasis on biosecurity and food security, ensuring our agricultural systems are robust and secure.
The conference highlight all things innovation and tech advancements that promise a more sustainable future for agriculture.
Future skills and trends in intensive agriculture was a key topic, preparing participants for the evolving demands of the industry.
A discussion on complementary and emerging proteins was also heard, identifying new frontiers in protein sources.
The panels addressed how to navigate change and adapt to shifting demands and opportunities in the protein sector, equipping attendees with the knowledge to stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.
Organisers said next year's event would be held in Dalby in March, 2025.
