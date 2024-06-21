Queensland Country Life
Multi-vehicle collision at central Queensland roadworks leaves two hospitalised

Updated June 21 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 11:45am
Emergency Services and the RACQ CapRescue helicopter responded to a multiple vehicle accident south of Blackwater on Friday morning. Picture supplied by CapRescue
Two men have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on a rural central Queensland road, early Friday morning (June 21).

