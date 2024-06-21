Multi-vehicle collision at central Queensland roadworks leaves two hospitalised

Two men have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on a rural central Queensland road, early Friday morning (June 21).
Emergency services and the RACQ CapRescue responded to the incident on the Blackwater Rolleston road at 6.24am on Friday.
The incident appeared to have happened within road works near Stewarton.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed at least four drivers were assessed for injuries, including two who were entrapped.
"One stable patient, a man in his 20s, was transported by road to Blackwater Hospital and one stable patient, aged in his 60s, was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital following an earlier traffic incident at Stewarton," the spokesperson said.
Upon arrival of RACQ CapRescue300, the on-board medical crew treated the man in his 60s for suspected spinal and head injuries.
He was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
