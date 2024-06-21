Vealer prices improve at Eumundi

There were 324 head sold at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
All buyers were operating, resulting in the market holding firm, with vealers selling to improved rates.
Fleming Equity, Belli Park, sold pens of Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1400 and $1330.
The Edwards family, Gympie, sold Hereford cows for $1130.
Parker Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold Charolais cross steers for $800 and $700 and vealer heifers for $480.
Pat Cordwell, Yandina, sold Santa, Angus and Charolais vealer calves, with males making $650, $590 and $520 and heifers $540, $460 and $440.
Malcolm Chillman, Yandina Creek, sold Angus cross steers for $1100 and heifers for $1200.
Garrett Holdings, Yandina, sold young Droughtmaster steers for $610 and vealer heifers for $480.
Rusty Jones, Carters Ridge, sold Droughtmaster heifers for $1120.
Brian and Lyn Barker, Ridgewood, sold young Limousin steers for $770 and $570.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.