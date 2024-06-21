Gracemere market enjoys a lift

Gracemere agents yarded 2346 head on Wednesday, which were met with a jump in prices of 10 cents.
The yarding consisted of 1312 steers, 592 heifers, 322 cows, 25 cows and calves, 16 bulls, and 104 mickeys.
Good quality runs of cattle were sourced from local areas, agents reported.
The steer market was slightly stronger with weaner steers averaging 276c/kg, which was 26 cents stronger than the previous week.
However feeder steers were back about 10 cents, averaging 247c/kg.
The heifer market saw a drastic improvement, averaging 218c/kg overall, which was almost 30 cents better than last week's result.
Weaner heifers averaged 202c/kg and feeder heifers averaged 241c/kg.
The cow market softened by 24 cents, averaging 176c/kg overall.
Cows and calves sold better, averaging $1067/unit.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY
Patricia C, Gracemere sold Angus steers for 270c/kg weighing 383kg to return $1034/hd.
MS and CE Johnston, Calliope, sold Brangus steers for 316c/kg weighing 311kg to return $984/hd.
Menzies Grazing sold Brangus steers for 314c/kg weighing 311kg to return $978/hd.
Galloway Plains Pastoral Co, Calliope sold Brahman cross steers for 326c/kg weighing 290kgs to return $948/hd.
AP and CM Harris, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 296c/kg weighing 290kg to return$858/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Bluff sold Brangus steers for 318c/kg weighing 263kg to return $836/hd.
RA and DK Murphy, Fingerboard sold Brahman steers for 262c/kg weighing 282kg to return $741/hd.
TJ and CL Murphy, Raglan sold Brahman steers for 268c/kg weighing 268kg to return $720/hd.
Wotonga Grazing, Nebo sold Charbray number two heifers for 244c/kg weighing 545kg to return $1331/hd.
GMB Training, Dingo Beach sold Simbrah heifers for 240c/kg weighing 400kgs to return $960/hd.
LP Goody, Midgee, sold Angus heifers for 218c/kg weighing 270kg to return $590/hd.
MA, MB and MC Hanrahan, Wycarbah sold Droughtmaster cross EU cows for 200c/kg weighing 676kg to return $1352/hd.
GN Johnston, Theodore, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 201c/kg weighing 575kg to return $1158/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Bluff sold Brangus cows for 198c/kg weighing 627kg to return $1243/hd.
J Cochrane, Gympie sold dairy cows and calves to average $1566/unit.
R and S Wilkinson, Tungamull sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $1225/unit.
J Mills, Stanwell sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $1150/unit.
