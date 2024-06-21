Ongoing upward pressure on water prices | Rural Press Club | Photos

Queensland Country Life
Ongoing upward pressure on water prices | Rural Press Club

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated June 21 2024 - 12:30pm, first published 11:30am
Panelists Marti Beeston from the One Basin CRC, Nick Waters, Riparian Capital Partners, and Zara Lowien, National Irrigators Council, speaking at the Rural Press Club.
Panelists Marti Beeston from the One Basin CRC, Nick Waters, Riparian Capital Partners, and Zara Lowien, National Irrigators Council, speaking at the Rural Press Club.

The Commonwealth Government's Murray-Darling Basin water buy-back scheme will continue to put inflationary pressure on water prices, the Rural Press Club of Queensland was told on Thursday.

