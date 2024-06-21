Fire ant bite reactions cause concern in the south east

Fire ant bites have the potential to cause severe reactions in both humans and animals, something which landholder Wendy Butler has had first hand experience with.
Ms Butler recently had to rush their daughter's six-month-old Dachshund puppy Nori to the vet after she had an allergic reaction to fire ant bites.
"I went out quickly to the horses and she (the puppy) followed me out," she said.
"It was a matter of 10 seconds, I looked at, her face had swollen up so I raced her to the vet."
She said the puppy had been bitten by fire ants previously, which the vet had treated with antihistamine, but this time there were a lot more bites and the reaction was far more severe.
The vet kept Nori at the clinic for a few hours, suspecting she'd had an allergic reaction.
Wendy and Troy Butler have been trying to stay on top of fire ants on their 9.5 acre property in Buccan, near Logan Village and said it had been difficult, particularly during the floods.
"We have had the fire ant people out about three times and they sent us out pellets to treat the fire ants," she said.
"It is easy to be onto them in the yard around your house where there is cut grass, but we have a nine and half acre paddock where the grass is a bit longer for the horses."
Their puppy wasn't the only one to have been bitten by the fire ants on their property.
They suspected their four horses had also been bitten several times by fire ants after they found lumps covering their stomachs and Ms Butler she had been bitten by fire ants.
"The horses must have laid down near some nests," she said.
"I thought I'd been bitten by a black ant but later it started to really sting and came up on my skin with little white pimples."
Village Veterinary Care Clinic vet Morgan Tilbury said they had seen more animals presenting at their clinic, located in Logan Village, with complications from fire ant bites.
Ms Tilbury said anaphylactic reactions from fire ant bites had the potential to be fatal but usually when animals presented to them with symptoms, it was difficult to determine the direct cause of the bite.
"Some do come in with swelling and owners don't know whether they have been near fire ants or a wasp, so sometimes it is difficult to know what we are dealing with" she said.
"Often we can't be certain that it's fire ants, we can suspect but unless people actually see their animal near a fire ant nest, it is difficult to be sure.
"When there are multiple sites of swelling or welts, we are definitely more suspicious of fire ants but is still hard to say."
She said fire ant bites were treated in the same way as they would treat other bites, with antihistamine and steroids to bring the swelling down.
In more severe cases antibiotics may be required, if there was concern that infection could set in.
She said while animals can die from anaphylactic reactions to fire ant bites, they were less likely to hear about those cases at their vet clinic because those animals were unlikely to be brought in.
