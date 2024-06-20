Smaller yarding at Emerald with prices in line with other selling centres

A smaller yarding of 1104 head at the Emerald combined agents prime and store cattle sale today saw prices steady in most categories.
Matt Pearce of GDL, said heifers were, however, down by up to 10 to 20c/kg on previous sales due to a drop in quality.
He said cattle sold to what they were worth on the day because overall the yarding was lacking quality.
Duncan Maguire of MIchael Maguire & Co said it was not a bad sale in comparison to other selling complexes.
"It was pretty well in line with the majority of them," he said.
As well as the usual processor buyers, Mr Maguire said there were a few restockers in attendance at the sale, bidding on cattle from Bowen, Bluff, Springsure and the local area.
"We had a run of 111 Simmental Brahman cross heifers that sold pretty well, " he said.
Mr Maguire said they also had a good line of Santa Droughtmaster cross steers and heifers which drafted up pretty well.
"Yes, some vendors would have been happy, it's a sign of the times at the moment, but definitely bullocks sold well...the best of the cows sold for 207c/kg, that's back a little bit," he said.
Mr Maguire said the feeder and weaner sales in between would have taken a few of the buyers out of the market.
In June, a weaner sale saw a yarding of 7000 head, with two more schedules for July and August.
"Those three feeder and weaner sales do take a few buyers out of the market for a bit, but it happens every year and we're accustomed to it," he said.
Mr Maguire said the market remaining steady meant there were not too many fluctuations in prices.
Tony Donnelly, Rockhampton, who buys for Nolan Meats, said the market was consistent with other sales.
He said prices could have been better than what they were for vendors.
"I'm just looking for cattle that fit our orders, trim orders or feeders with a bit of weight," he said.
Mr Maguire said a run of 37 Santa cross steers from Samson Farming averaged 297c/kg for an average 227 kg to fetch $676/head while a line of 52 light-weight Santa cross heifers of Samson Farming averaged 176c/kg for an average 210 kg to fetch $371/head.
A line of 31 bullocks from J.L Singleton, Middlemount, averaged 253c/kg for an average 637 kg to fetch $1606/head.
Prices for the lead pens are as follows:
Gary Singleton, Turon Downs, Middlemount, sold Brahman steers for 266c/kg to weigh 608kg and return $1618/head.
J&L Singleton, Turon Downs, Middlemount, sold Brahman steers for 258c/kg to weight 664kg and return $1751/head.
Jordan Grazing Company sold Simmental cross heifers for 256c/kg to weigh 397/kg for a return of $1017/head.
L&A Coward sold Brangus steers for 302c/kg to weight 431kg and return $1304/head.
Sampson Farming, Gindie, sold Santa cross steers for 284c/kg to weight 287kg for a return of $817/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.