Ag-Grow's exhibitors expect good crowds for the three-day event

Thousands from throughout Queensland are expected to pass through the gates at Ag-Grow Field Days in Emerald this year.
On day one of the three-day event, dozens of exhibitors were all set up and ready for action as a steady stream of visitors started arriving to get a head start on the popular field days.
Everything from utes, trailers, caravans and heavy machinery to western clothing, hats, tools, water tanks, beds and saddlery were on display and up for sale.
There were also static displays from numerous boarding schools and other educational institutions; government departments and a whole lot more.
Numerous cattle studs from throughout Queensland were also represented.
Tomorrow, the Elite Multi Breed Bull Sale of 211 bulls run by Elders Stud Stock starts at 10am while the Working Cattle Dog Sale is at 3pm tomorrow.
On Saturday, a big crowd is expected at the Ag-Grow Elite Invitational Horse Sale starting at 8am when 117 lots go under the hammer.
On day one, a number of visitors were engaged in watching the start of the working dog trials in one arena while over in another arena campdraft horses were being put through their paces.
