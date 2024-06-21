Hereford breeder still going strong at 96 years of age

If you have driven south of Mount Gambier, SA, chances are you will have noticed a top quality herd of Hereford cattle in paddocks on the left hand side near Mount Schank.
These cattle at Old Nayook are owned by Bob Jenkin who at 96 years of age is believed to be Australia's oldest Hereford breeder.
Over the decades he has seen all the market highs and lows from bullocks making $3000 plus just a couple of years ago to late 1970s when cattle were almost worthless.
The sale catalogues in Bob's office also show the success he and his family had as stud breeders, including a SA record of $3000 for a herd Hereford bull in Nayook Estate's first sale in 1974.
The second eldest of eight children, Bob's childhood was spent on the 1500 acre family farm at Yahl.
His final year of schooling was spent as a boarder at Hamilton College in Vic before at 16 and a half years of age Bob returned home to help his father, Walter, during the war years.
"Dad bought a stud cow (from the Mackinnons at Weeran) for me when I was in primary school which had a bull calf first and then many more calves, that was it for me," he said.
"It was all I ever wanted to do, at the time I left school it was looking like dairying could be the way to go but I'm glad we stuck with beef."
Bob says it took some time for their land to reach its productivity, addressing mineral deficiencies.
"In the 1930s and 1940s grubs, similar to cockchafers, were a big problem and would eat out big areas of paddocks around here," he said.
Accessibility to super phosphate was a game changer for growing pastures.
After about 30 years of breeding top quality commercial Hereford cattle a stud was a natural progression.
The Nayook stud was established in 1956 with the foundation females bought from South Boorook, including lot 1 of the sale that year.
Over the years more females and bulls were bought from studs such as Munduney, Spalding, as well as Loralong ( a daughter stud of Ardno) and the complete Hereford herd from Marcus Oldham College at Geelong, Vic.
One stud purchase Bob remembers well was a bull from Vic stud Midgeon - the only bull the Jenkin family ever showed.
"We took him to the Mount Gambier Show and he won grand champion which didn't impress a few of the other stud breeders," he said.
In 1960 the family sold their Yahl property and moved to Mount Schank in search of better country.
When two of Bob's brothers Wally and David entered the Nayook Estate partnership the family gradually bought more land, including at Allendale East where they held their first bull and female sale in 1974.
"We bought the old Southern Farmers yards and ring when the (Mount Gambier) saleyards moved and put them up
The first sale was a resounding success with a complete clearance of 172 stud and commercial females and bulls to SA and Vic buyers.
The Jenkin family were among the early adopters of performance recording their cattle. Their first sale catalogue was also the first in SA to include weaning ratios, up to date weights and eye pigmentation scores.
In 1981 the partnership split up with David taking two thirds of the stud cows and starting anew as Banemore Herefords at Penshurst, Vic.
Bob and his wife Jenny, along with their daughter Judy Childs, continued to run their portion of the stud females as Old Nayook for another five years before reverting back to a commercial herd.
"I was more into breeding good cattle than being up the front on sale day and it was getting harder with people wanting to buy the bulls cheaper all the time," Bob said.
Old Nayook continued to buy its bulls from Banemore until the stud was dispersed in 2020. Most recently its sires have come from Ardno and Days Whiteface studs.
The industry may be dominated by Angus but Bob has seen no reason to follow especially with the whiteface breed's doing ability, fertility and versatility to hit a range of markets.
"I am too old to change but I also have no reason to. We have always been able to sell our cattle and get good feedback from the buyers," he said.
Old Nayook-which is now run by Judy- has 380 cows.
"I am mindful of the support I have had from family and staff through my years in the industry," Bob said.
The progeny are grown out to about two and a half year old bullocks and sold over the hooks at 700 kilograms plus off grass.
In conjunction with the cattle they are also running 1500 Corriedale ewes, some self-replacing and others mated to Poll Dorsets to produce prime lambs.
Last year, after a few minor health issues, Bob and Jenny moved into Mount Gambier but Bob still enjoys heading out to the farm a few days a week.
His mind is sharp as a tack recalling bloodlines and he springs out of the ute to open the gates.
When asked about the secret to a long life Bob believes fresh air and being active have certainly helped.
"We used to make about 40,000 of the little square bales each year and they were tied up with wire so they were really heavy. We had to cart them, it was a big job but that kept us fit," he said.
"We all smoked when we were young, you could buy a packet of cigarettes for what you got for a rabbit pelt so it was probably good that I gave up."
