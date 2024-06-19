Queensland Country Life
Regions call for freight discount similar to far north remote communities

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated June 20 2024 - 6:43am, first published 6:30am
Julia Creek Foodmart owners Jenny and Steven Laidlow, said the state government needed to apply the Remote Communities Freight Assistance Scheme to their region as they wanted to pass on savings to customers.Picture: Supplied.
The state government has recognised the higher cost-of-living pressure faced by residents in far northern remote communities with an increase in the freight discount on essential goods.

