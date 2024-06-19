Queensland Country Life
How diners can experience award winning beef during Ekka

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 19 2024 - 7:17pm, first published 6:47pm
Adam Armstrong of Russell Pastoral Operations, Blackall, and Deerys' executive chef, Matthew Wallace, with Russell Pastoral's winning pen of Angus cross steers at JBS Beef City, Toowoomba. Picture by Ben Harden
Diners at a Brisbane restaurant will have the rare opportunity to experience award winning beef from this year's RNA Paddock to Palate competition.

