How diners can experience award winning beef during Ekka

Diners at a Brisbane restaurant will have the rare opportunity to experience award winning beef from this year's RNA Paddock to Palate competition.
The opportunity comes following a joint promotion, announced at JBS Beef City, near Toowoomba, on Tuesday, between JBS Australia and Deerys Restaurant Story Bridge Hotel in Brisbane.
Story Bridge Hotel recently purchased the winning pen of cattle from the weight gain section, 100 day grain fed class, which was taken out by Russell Pastoral.
Russell Pastoral Operations, which produce cattle on Champion Station in Blackall and Jimbour Station near Dalby, took out Class 37A, 100-day, at the awards presentation in Toowoomba on Tuesday, with their pen of six Angus cross recording an average daily weight gain of 2.755kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for Class 37A, with the heaviest of their pen of six recording an ADG of 3.16kg, tying with Palgrove Pastoral Company.
The cattle would be processed and the beef kept aside and aged for a period of approximately six weeks.
On Tuesday, August 6, JBS and Deerys Restaurant will host a dinner for the RNA paddock to palate winners, showcasing a selection of their award winning beef.
From Wednesday, August 7, Deerys Restaurant and the Story Bridge Hotel will have available a selection of cuts including some dry aged beef that will be available for sale to diners.
JBS business development manager Denis Conroy said the winning beef will be limited and so the promotion will be for a limited time.
"The dinner is an opportunity for the producer to enjoy their own beef cooked and prepared by the executive chef of Deerys, Matthew Wallace," Mr Conroy said.
"Deerys Restaurant was just awarded Queensland's best restaurant.
"The promotion will be for a limited time so diners are encouraged to book early as there will be limited qtys of each cut available
"This is a the chance for diners to experience award winning beef from a bloodline of cattle going back decades."
The RNA's Paddock to Palate Competition now moves into the second phase which is carcass judging.
Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcass and MSA eating quality, while the Wagyu Challenge is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes at the Paddock to Palate and Beef Industry Dinner at the Brisbane Showgrounds on August 8.
