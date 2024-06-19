Yearling steers top at 386c/kg at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby sale on Wednesday remained close to last week with 4638 cattle penned, being 672 from far western Queensland a handful from NSW and the balance from the local supply area.
Not all the export buyers were present, resulting in the export lines being 15-35 cents a kilogram cheaper.
The yearling feeder steers were the least affected and sold to similar rates with most of the yearling heifers to feed and background selling to an easier trend.
Lightweight yearling steers to restockers sold to 386c/kg and averaged 341c/kg with the lesser quality lines at 290c/kg.
Yearling steers over 280 kilograms to restockers made 374c/kg to average 337c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to 366c/kg and averaged 329c/kg.
Heavy yearling steers to feed sold to 344c/kg and averaged 311c/kg. Yearling steers over 480kg to feed made 324c/kg to average 305c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to background made 282c/kg to average 233c/kg.
Yearling heifers over 280kg to feed made 256c/kg with those to restockers at 271c/kg.
Medium weight heifers to feed made 294c/kg to average 249c/kg.
Heavy yearling heifers to feed sold to 316c/kg and averaged 280c/kg with those to the wholesale meat trade topping at 324c/kg.
Young bullocks to the butcher trade sold to an isolated 310c/kg. Bullocks over 600kg to processors made 260c/kg to average 227c/kg.
Grown heifers to processors topped at 312c/kg.
Light weight cows to restockers sold from 143-176c/kg with an isolated sale to 300c/kg.
Heavy pregnancy tested in-calf cows to restockers made 223c/kg to average 204c/kg.
Plain conditioned heavy cows to processors sold from 152-198c/kg. Good heavy cows sold to 215c/kg and averaged 186c/kg.
Medium weight bulls to processors made 242c/kg to average 233c/kg. Heavy bulls to processors made 215c to average 195c/kg.
