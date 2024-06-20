Weaner steers sell for 303c/kg at Silverdale

Hayes and Co yarded 363 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
MG and LP Simpson sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 216 cents a kilogram or $1425.
Charbray cows from J Beaumont sold for 208c/kg or $1398.
SB Ferris sold Angus bulls for 232c/kg or $1127.
Droughtmaster full mouth ox from M.J Meeuwsen sold for 251c/kg or $1720.
G J Harmon sold Droughtmaster heavy steers for 259c/kg or $1602, Charbray heavy feeder steers for 270c/kg or $1053 and Charbray light feeder steers for 304c/kg or $997.
Limousin heavy heifers from Wayne Shultz sold for 243c/kg or $1265.
DJ and GE Kirchner sold Brangus grain-assist heifers for 237c/kg or $771.
TR and DA Johnson sold Charbray weaner heifers for 228c/kg or $594 and Charbray weaner steers for 303c/kg or $824.
