Glenhills well located to saleyards, feedlots, abattoirs | Video

Glenhills is a productive 582 hectare (1438 acre) Brisbane Valley grazing operation well located to saleyards, feedlots, and abattoirs.
Located on a no-through road 6km off the D'Aguilar Highway close to Moore and about 1.4 hours drive from the Brisbane CBD, the property is presented as three freehold titles.
Glenhills features fertile creek flats, rolling hills, productive hollows and sheltered mountain grazing.
There is currently a heavy body of pasture, comprising of blue, black spear, kangaroo and couch grasses, as well as native legumes and herbages.
The property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 300 breeders, turning off weaners at 10 months old.
There are about 160ha (400 acres) of creek flats and hollows with rich alluvial soils described as being ideal for further pasture improvements and fodder production.
There is currently 19ha (47 acres) planted with reclaimer Rhodes grass with 11ha (28 acres) of the area under irrigation. About 500 bales have been produced from a single cut.
More cattle are said to be able to run on Glenhills with further development.
The predominately open to semi-open soft forest country is shown as about 97 per cent category X on Queensland Government vegetation mapping.
The 13 fenced paddocks are serviced by laneways and are fenced with three and four barbed wires on a combination of timber and steel posts.
The new set of very well designed steel cattle yards are capable of holding up to 500 plus cattle. The yards are equipped with a crush on scales, a seven-way draft, plunge dip, and concreted, covered work areas.
Water is supplied from five bores and seven dams, some of which are spring-fed.
There are also permanent waterholes along seasonal creeks. There is also a gully running through a central valley feeding into Sandy Creek.
Structural improvements include a steel framed workshop with power, and a hay shed with a drive-through skillion with high clearance for machinery.
The high-set four bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander homestead has a wrap-around verandah.
Glenhills will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 12.
Contact Jez McNamara, 427 270 280, and Tom Manns, 0407 497 173, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.