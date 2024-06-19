Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers top at 382c/kg at Roma store sale

June 19 2024 - 11:30am
McKinlay Cattle and Land livestock agent Trent McKinlay with Andrew Crowther, Austral Park, Arcadia Valley, who sold 283 steers to average 345c/kg and return $1121. Picture by Roma Saleyards
McKinlay Cattle and Land livestock agent Trent McKinlay with Andrew Crowther, Austral Park, Arcadia Valley, who sold 283 steers to average 345c/kg and return $1121. Picture by Roma Saleyards

A total of 5965 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.

