Weaner steers top at 382c/kg at Roma store sale

A total of 5965 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 340 cents a kilogram and averaged 249c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 382c/kg and averaged 346c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 378c/kg and averaged 337c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 366c/kg and averaged 332c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 344c/kg and averaged 287c/kg.
AK Grazing Pty Ltd, Austral Park, Injune, sold Angus steers to 382c/kg, reaching $1227 to average $1120. The Angus cross heifers sold to 288c/kg, reaching $829 to average $777.
NJ Close and DL Summerville, Wilga Park, Surat, sold Angus cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching $1079 to average $1022.
KJ and SL Boyd, Blair Gowrie, Injune, sold Charbray cross steers to 378c/kg, reaching $1171 to average $1171.
Oakleigh Hills Partnership, Oakleigh Hills, Jackson, sold Angus cross steers to 376c/kg, reaching $1069 to average $969. The Angus cross heifers sold to 306c/kg, reaching $1462 to average $858.
FG and R Dunn, Megine, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 368c/kg, reaching $1282 to average $1160.
LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 366c/kg, reaching $1285 to average $1263.
Davemac Enterprises, Kington, The Gums, sold Charolais cross steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1212 to average $1055.
Geoffrey and Lisa Sheel, Rewa, Hermidale, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 360c/kg, reaching $1412 to average $1321.
M and F Bidgood, Katoomba, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 358c/kg, reaching $1221 to average $1122.
M and B Dascombe, Greenhills, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 350c/kg, reaching $1306 to average $1226.
RD and EA Lister, Trevallen, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching $1334 to average $1111.
Kindee Pastoral Co, Cowangah, Taroom, sold Charolais cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching $1225 to average $1130.
Neven Grazing Co, Mt Beagle, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 344c/kg, reaching $1298 to average $1188. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 314c/kg, reaching $1244 to average $1244.
IC Jackson and DA Jones, Elavirem, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching $1449 to average $1323.
JB Walker, Gallipoli Hill, Injune, sold Limousin steers to 336c/kg, reaching $1035 to average $1026.
RS Loughnan, Alicker, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 335c/kg, reaching $1234 to average $1109. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 302c/kg, reaching $1109 to average $987.
Jakins Partnership, Dellapool, Thallon, sold Angus cross steers to 334c/kg, reaching $1310 to average $1200. The Shorthorn cross heifers sold to 296c/kg, reaching $959 to average $937.
Ian R Andrews, Truwallun, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching $1300 to average $1300.
Dan and Sarah Joliffe, Walhallow, Amby, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 330c/kg, reaching $1179 to average $1179.
M and C Jukes Boxvale Trading, Boxvale, Morven, sold Simmental cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching $1233 to average $1106. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 306c/kg, reaching $1071 to average $950.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Bookai, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 326c/kg, reaching $1531 to average $1531.
CA Warrian, Bonus, Injune, sold Simmental steers to 322c/kg, reaching $1550 to average $1550.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 220c/kg and averaged 185c/kg, heifers 200280kg topped at 306c/kg and averaged 247c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 306c/kg, averaging 252c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 314c/kg, averaging 270c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 304c/kg, averaging 231c/kg.
Kay Chaplin, David Kehl and Linelle Brown sold Charolais cross heifers to 272c/kg, reaching $788 to average $610. The Charolais cross cows sold to 242c/kg, reaching $1701 to average $1452.
CA Crozier and TF Rule, Tyrone, Charleville, sold Angus cross heifers to 270c/kg, reaching $692 to average $661.
Glenrowan Grazing Co, Glenrowan, Morven, sold Braford heifers to 260c/kg, reaching $1114 to average $946.
Cows 330-400kg reached 180c/kg and averaged 125c/kg, cows 400500kg topped at 220c/kg, averaging 180c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 242c/kg, averaging 210c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 233c/kg, averaging 220c/kg.
Hugh Scott, Rockton, Surat sold Charolais cross cows to 230c/kg, reaching $1416 to average $1113.
