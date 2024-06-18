Queensland Country Life
Cattle tick vaccine proving successful in trials

Updated June 19 2024 - 11:13am, first published 8:37am
UQ's Dr Hannah Siddle and Professor Ala Tabor in the laboratory. Picture supplied by UQ
UQ's Dr Hannah Siddle and Professor Ala Tabor in the laboratory. Picture supplied by UQ

A vaccine developed at the University of Queensland has proven highly effective in early trials to address one of the country's top cattle pests.

