King Island Angus steers triumph at RNA Paddock to Palate competition

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 18 2024 - 9:04pm, first published 6:48pm
Andrew Raff of Raff Angus, King Island, Tasmania, formerly of Drillham, Qld, with one of his family's Angus steers which claimed first place in class 40A for Highest Individual Weight Gain in the RNA paddock to palate competition, boasting a daily weight gain of 2.79 kilograms. Picture: Clare Adcock
Andrew Raff of Raff Angus, King Island, Tasmania, formerly of Drillham, Qld, with one of his family's Angus steers which claimed first place in class 40A for Highest Individual Weight Gain in the RNA paddock to palate competition, boasting a daily weight gain of 2.79 kilograms. Picture: Clare Adcock

A Tasmanian Angus seedstock and pasture beef fattening operation based on King Island, secured a notable victory at this year's RNA Paddock to Palate competition.

