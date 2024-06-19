Prices steady at Woodford

There were 207 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported the market held firm, with all buyers operating.
Don Barlow, Maleny, sold a line of Droughtmaster cross backgrounder steers for $1190.
BOSQ Developments, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1050.
Dakabin High School sold milk tooth Limousin steers for $1500 and $1090.
Shane and Mary Flavell, Conondale, sold light Droughtmaster cross backgrounder steers for $970.
Greg Nunn, Kilcoy, sold young Brangus steers for $760.
C and B Denning, Maleny, sold a pen of Droughtmaster steer calves for $580.
Riley Sippel, Maleny, sold Charbray vealer heifers for $545.
Hodgens Partners, Bald Knob, sold Charbray steer calves for $550.
Mark Young and Evonne Manns, Linville, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $820.
Philip Deadman, Stony Creek, sold Droughtmaster cows for $1190.
