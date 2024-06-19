Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Prices steady at Woodford

June 19 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices steady at Woodford
Prices steady at Woodford

There were 207 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.