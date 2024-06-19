Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

National protocols on PFAS contamination are progressing

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
June 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safemeat Partners chair John Webster. Picture supplied by Safemeat
Safemeat Partners chair John Webster. Picture supplied by Safemeat

Protocols being developed by Safemeat for livestock producers affected by PFAS contamination could recommend changing fodder and water regimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.