Man trampled by cow at Warwick Saleyards

A man has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after being trampled by a cow at the Warwick Saleyards.
According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, the man was struck by a cow around 8.20am on June 18.
The man who is understood to be a yard worker at the saleyards, was transported to hospital in a stable condition.
"Paramedics attended the injured man who had been knocked by a beast and struck his head on the fencing," the spokesperson said.
"The patient looks to be in a stable condition and is now in Warwick Hospital."
Earlier QAS had posted to social media "one person with a potentially life-threatening head injury has been transported to Warwick Hospital after being trampled by a cow at the Warwick Saleyards at 8.20am."
More to come.
