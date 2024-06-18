Competition for restocker and weaner steers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 335 head of cattle at their Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said heavy steers and ox sold to a slightly dearer market, with the better cows firm on last week's rates. Restocker and weaner steers met strong competition, as did pens of quality weaner heifers. Trade cattle sold very well but were in short supply.
Santa/Hereford cross vealer heifers from Mt Maroon Grazing sold for 222.2 cents a kilogram with a result of $655.
MJ Bowes sold Charbray weaner steers for 295.2c/kg or $712.
Santa yearling steers from LJ and S Reinke made 305.2c/kg with an outcome of $1012.
ND and LP Ford sold Limousin cross pasture heifers for 238.2c/kg or $1310. They also sold Droughtmaster 6 tooth ox at 269.2c/kg to realise $1618.
Charolais cross pasture steers from M S Machin came in at 279.2c/kg returning $1758.
Mills and Sons Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross bullocks for 269.2c/kg resulting in $1992.
Droughtmaster medium cows from TN Klan returned 190c/kg with an outcome of $1035.
DP Bader sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 215.2c/kg or $1312.
CE Arnold sold Droughtmaster cross heavy cows at 218.2c/kg to come back at $1431.
Brahman heavy bulls from J McEvoy sold for 233.2c/kg or $2145.
LW Reinke sold Droughtmaster heavy bulls for 233.2c/kg to realise $2157.
