Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Service to others typified the life of Bryan

June 19 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friendships begun over a glass of red wine were a feature of Bryan Payne's life. Picture: Supplied
Friendships begun over a glass of red wine were a feature of Bryan Payne's life. Picture: Supplied

A devotion to the wellbeing of others, an aspiration to give his best, and a witty appreciation of life in all its complexities are just some of the characteristics of Roma's Bryan Payne, who was laid to rest on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.