Strong future in top Rosevale genetics

David and Sonya Greenup, Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud, Jandowae, with their three sons Toby, Sam and Seb. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Rosevale Cattle Company

With more than 136 years of cattle breeding under their belt, the Greenup family can say they know a thing or two about the beef industry.

The fifth generation to own and operate the property, David and Sonya Greenup took over management of the Rosevale Santa Gertrudis herds from David's parents Grahame and Peggy in the 1990s and are renowned for the quality of their stock.



From their property in Queensland, the couple continue to develop the operation with their three sons and their families using best practices and the latest technology, measuring a multitude of traits to ensure the greatest accuracy and therefore, the resulting genetic improvement.

Running an aggregation spanning more than 13,350 hectares (33,000 acres), Rosevale operates between Jandowae, Jimbour and Kumbia with 'Rosevale' considered the home base.



Mr Greenup said his grandparents, George and Heather, saw the potential in the landscape when they established the stud in 1953 with the purchase of KRT Elation 35 (Imp) from the second King Ranch sale.



"[They] could see that their commercial Shorthorn cattle were being outperformed by their neighbour's Herefords and identified Santa Gertrudis as an alternative breed."

Mr Greenup said Santa Gertrudis was a relatively new breed at the time to Australian shores, having only recently been imported into Australia from King Ranch, Texas, USA.

"The bulls were mated with commercial Shorthorn cows and, over four generations, the herd was bred up to purebreds."



Today, Rosevale cattle are in high demand as breeding stock.



"The blend of high performance and hardiness of the Santa Gertrudis breed make them suitable to a wide range of environments in Australia.



"They are highly demanded by backgrounders and feedlots due to their superior performance."

Mr Greenup said the fundamentals of traditional commercial breeding were the basis of the stud's progression across a number of decades.



"Acknowledging the strengths of the breed, for the past 30 years, we have worked very much on improving the breed's perceived weaknesses.



"Over this period, the Rosevale herd has improved fertility rates with an emphasis placed on both males and females."



Mr Greenup said these improvements included breeding for trimmer underlines to allow bulls to be more efficient servers and reduce the risk of breakdowns.



"We have lifted fertility rates to consistently high levels despite seasonal variation.



"This was done by selecting for structural soundness and high semen quality in bulls, committing to a strict mating period and culling all non-performing animals on an annual pregnancy test," Mr Greenup said.



Selection for quieter cattle is also a feature of the Rosevale program.



Multi-trait selection towards animals that weigh heavy and yield at a high level without compromising fertility has resulted in the Rosevale herd being recognised as a leader in the industry.



The high balanced performance of Rosevale cattle across all traits is proven by the domination of Rosevale-blood animals at the top of the Santa Gertrudis breed for Breedplan profitability indexes.



Rosevale plays host to the longest running on-property bull sale in the country with the 68th sale held this September.



The pasture prepared bulls are an exception on the sale circuit with the family sticking to their philosophy of presenting bulls off pasture in the form of grass and forage crops.

"Despite not being the heaviest bulls in the spring bull sales, they work from day one, have a longer working life than overfed bulls and generally grow to be as big at maturity," Mr Greenup said.

This year, Rosevale will look to sell 150 lead bulls at the Annual Sale in September with some exciting new-season sires represented including USA sire Hefte Ranch D25(P), the $85,000 Gyranda Real Time R280(PS) and home-bred sires Royal R190(P) and Iceman Q1180(P).



After a lifetime in the industry, Mr Greenup said the never-ending challenge of breeding quality cattle keeps the passion alive.



"We now have a herd of extremely well measured animals whose strengths and weaknesses are fully recognised," he said.



"This gives prospective buyers the opportunity to clearly identify the animals that best fit their program and gives us the ability to change our breeding direction quickly to suit industry demands."

