Four women in hospital after multi-vehicle accident in CQ

Four women have been transported to Rockhampton Hospital, one with life-threatening injuries after a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway this morning near Stanwell power station.
The accident occurred about 9am and the Capricorn Highway near Stuart Creek Bridge and one kilometre south of Stanwell was closed in both directions.
It was unclear at this stage if it had been reopened.
Police media said there were multiple police units on scene at the accident and motorists were urged to avoid the area for the next few hours.
Queensland Ambulance media spokesperson said a woman in her 50s was transported by road to Rockhampton Hospital with potentially life threatening, chest injuries.
A woman in her 80s was transported in a stable condition with neck injuries; a woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury while a fourth woman in her 30s was transported to Rockhampton in a stable condition with abdominal injuries.
