TMR's $11.5b roads fix including Inland Freight Route gets mixed reviews

By Alison Paterson
June 19 2024 - 11:00am
The 1185km Inland Freight Route, which runs from Mungindi at the NSW border to Charters Towers in North Queensland was the focus of concern from many transport bodies in the latest state budget. Picture: QCL File
It's a vital transport corridor which rural, regional and remote communities depend on but the state government's allocation of $11.5b for upgrades including the Inland Freight Route in a $37.4b budget has received mixed feedback.

