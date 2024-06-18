Queensland Country Life
Only 0.3kg separating RNA Paddock to Palate top performers

Updated June 18 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:38am
Class 38A winner for pen of six - 70 day - Patrick Mahony (right) from Gyranda Pastoral Company being presented with the award from RNA Beef Committee member Jane Onley (left). Picture: Ekka
Class 38A winner for pen of six - 70 day - Patrick Mahony (right) from Gyranda Pastoral Company being presented with the award from RNA Beef Committee member Jane Onley (left). Picture: Ekka

Queensland beef producers have proven their cattle genetics are some of the best in Australia, scooping the pool in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2024 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge.

