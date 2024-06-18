Only 0.3kg separating RNA Paddock to Palate top performers

Queensland beef producers have proven their cattle genetics are some of the best in Australia, scooping the pool in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2024 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge.
Russell Pastoral Operations, which produce cattle on Champion Station in Blackall and Jimbour Station near Dalby, took out Class 37A (100-day) at the awards presentation in Toowoomba this morning, with their pen of six Angus cross recording an average daily weight gain (ADG) of 2.755kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for Class 37A, with the heaviest of their pen of six recording an ADG of 3.16kg, tying with Palgrove Pastoral Company.
Gyranda Pastoral Company from central Queensland had success in Class 38A (70-day) after their pen recorded an ADG of 2.543kg.
One of the steers in their winning pen had an ADG of 3.24kg, taking out the highest individual weight gain for Class 38A, which was also the heaviest weight gain recorded in the 2024 competition.
A competitor in the first ever RNA Paddock to Palate competition 25 years ago, G Morgan & Co from Condamine, triumphed in Class 40A (100-day) after their pen recorded an ADG of 2.452kg.
In the Wagyu Challenge, McIntyre Agriculture from St George claimed first place in Class 39A (Pen of 6) with their Wagyu recording an ADG of 1.203kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for Class 39A, with the heaviest of their pen recording an ADG of 1.435kg.
The prestigious supply chain competition offers almost $55,000 in prize money and attracted 798 head of cattle - up from 756 head in 2023.
RNA Beef Committee chair Gary Noller said the 2024 competition was incredibly close with only a 0.3kg difference separating the top 10 pens within Class 37, which can be attributed to its strong cohort of producers, made up of both long term and first-time exhibitors.
"Queensland producers performed really well this year winning the pens for all four classes and that was despite feedlots experiencing the unseasonal humidity of earlier this year," Mr Noller said.
"The Queensland contingent triumphed in the end but new exhibitors, such as Raff Angus from King Island in Bass Strait, had a very successful debut in this year's competition, winning the highest individual weight gain and their pen placing second in Class 40A.
"Raff's win is quite extraordinary given they had to transport their cattle thousands of kilometres to compete against producers with a long track record in the competition."
Mr Noller said the 100-day Paddock to Palate Competition winners would exclusively go to the JBS Royal 100 Brand and the 70-day winning cattle will form part of the JBS Queenslander brand.
"There are retail outlets and wholesalers from across Queensland that will sell this award-winning beef this year,'' he said.
"The product is hotly sought after with JBS being inundated with demand, year after year.
"No other Australian supply chain competition has such a strong connection to the wholesale and retail market."
The RNA's Paddock to Palate Competition now moves into the second phase which is carcass judging.
Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcass and MSA eating quality, while the Wagyu Challenge is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes at the Paddock to Palate and Beef Industry Dinner at the Brisbane Showgrounds on August 8.
RESULTS
Class 37A - Elanco Animal Health Best Weight Gain for Pen of 6 100 Day Grain- Fed Steers
1st - Russell Pastoral Operations - Angus - ADG 2.755kg - Blackall, Jimbour Station QLD
2nd - Russell Pastoral Operations - Angus cross - ADG 2.713 - Blackall, Jimbour Station QLD
3rd - Juandah Grazing - Charolais cross - ADG 2.672 - Guluguba QLD
Class 37A - Elanco Animal Health Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - A tie between:
Palgrove Pastoral Co - Charolais cross - ADG 3.16kg - Bukkulla NSW
Russell Pastoral Co - Angus cross - ADG 3.16 kg - Blackall, Jimbour Station QLD
Class 38A - Best Weight Gain for Pen of 6, 70 Day Grain-Fed Steers
1st - Gyranda Pastoral Company - Santa Gertrudis - ADG 2.543kg - Gyranda QLD
2nd - Devon Court Herefords - Hereford - ADG 2.531kg - Drillham QLD
3rd - McIntyre Agriculture - Angus - ADG 2.517kg - St George QLD
Class 38A - Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - Gyranda Pastoral Company - Santa Gertrudis - ADG 3.24kg - Gyranda QLD
Class 39A (Wagyu Challenge) - Smithfield Cattle Co. Best Weight Gain for Pen of 6 Grain-Fed Wagyu Steers
1st - McIntyre Agriculture - Angus Wagyu cross - ADG 1.203kg - St George QLD
2nd - Hamilton Park Pastoral Company - Wagyu - ADG 1.195kg - Wallumbilla QLD
3rd - McIntyre Agriculture - Angus Wagyu cross - ADG 1.145kg - St George QLD
Class 39A (Wagyu Challenge) - Smithfield Cattle Co. Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - McIntyre Agriculture - Angus Wagyu cross - ADG 1.435kg - St George QLD
Class 40A - Best Weight Gain for Pen of 6 HGP Free Steers
1st - G Morgan & Co - Shorthorn - ADG 2.452kg - Condamine QLD
2nd - RAFF Angus - Angus - ADG 2.427kg - King Island TAS
3rd - Texas Angus - Angus - ADG 2.385kg - Warialda NSW
Class 40A - Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - RAFF Angus - Angus - ADG 2.79kg - King Island TAS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.