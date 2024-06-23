Biosecurity boost in state budget

Last week the Queensland Deputy Premier and Treasurer Cameron Dick delivered his fifth Queensland budget providing a range of cost-of-living concessions. For agriculture, fisheries, and forestry the 2024-25 state budget allocated a total of $715 million.
Biosecurity funding of $6.5 million has been committed over four years, in addition to $1.6 million ongoing annually. Additional targeted biosecurity funding of $2.4 million has been allocated over three years to manage the Varroa destructor mite.
With biosecurity risks expected to quadruple in the coming years it is essential that governments at the state and federal level continue to explore opportunities to increase investment in biosecurity from other avenues to support tax payer investments. This includes ensuring that sectors that are creating the increased risks make appropriate contributions as well.
As with all areas of the budget, the funding allocated to biosecurity will be judged in time against the actual delivery of frontline services. With Biosecurity Queensland's staffing expanding significantly in the year ahead, expectations grow for greater responsiveness in the management of fire ants, wild dogs, and other pressing threats to the agriculture sector.
The 2024-25 state budget included over $1 billion in water security investments, including improvements to dams and pipelines, and $32 million for bore capping in the Great Artesian Basin.
Regional Queenslanders are expected to benefit from the continuation of the Rural Economic Development Grants Program, which has been allocated $3.3 million in 2024-25 for its seventh round, and a $100 million allocation from the Queensland and Commonwealth governments over three years to improve disaster resilience and mitigation infrastructure.
It was positive to see some investment in workforce training and skilling, including support for agribusiness workforce development through QFF's recently started SmartAg Queensland program.
During budget time, there is a focus on the investment dollars, and rightly so, however equally important is how the funded initiatives are delivered on the ground.
QFF will continue to work with the Queensland government on behalf of our members and the Queensland agriculture sector more broadly to achieve the best outcome for farmers across the state.
Rural communities, the Queensland economy and Australian consumers need a strong future for agriculture.
