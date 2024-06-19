Chickpea grower brothers rotate crops and cattle

Moving to a more strategic business model, brothers and third generation grain, cereal and legume growers Nic and Michael House have adopted a flexible approach which allows them to pivot crop choices to adapt to changing conditions to achieve better results.
Located halfway between Toowoomba and Felton, the brothers run Marinya, a 750 hectare property.
This year they are hopeful of maximising winter crop yields with a solid bank of stored moisture, with the brothers saying following a solid season the year before, they hoped to generate high yields in 2024 through to 2025.
Overall the brothers crop 500ha of cereals and legumes as well as running cattle.
Nic said there was a diverse mix of crops planned for this year.
"This winter we have just planted 50ha of Seamer chickpeas into a fallow field from last year's wheat crop and 150ha of Maximus barley will be double-cropped to follow our good sorghum harvest," he said.
"We lease 30ha to seed companies as trial plots and an additional 30ha to another farming operation to grow vegetables."
After the robust rains earlier in the year, Nic said the moisture content of the summer cropped soil "was not too bad", while fallow ground has a full profile.
"The barley has been planted at 50kg p/ha on half metre rows and the chickpeas on 25cm rows at around 50kg p/ha."
Rotating field with crops and cattle has also proved successful with mutual benefits to both enterprises, Nic said.
"We also run 250 breeders which comprise Angus cows with Wagyu bulls on agistment, which we bring back onto the farm over winter to grow out.
"We put them on some our irrigated country as well as allocating another 30ha to grow oats for fodder."
Nic said any land which was not being used by the crops and cattle over winter would be rested to rotate for for spring and summer planting.
Chickpeas have formed a long time part of the family's winter rotation, with the decision by the Indian government to drop tariffs on Australian chickpeas cream on the top for this year's plant.
This year, farmers have surged into the crop, lured by potential high prices, making seed availability an issue for some.
However, the Houses said by ordering seeds well in advance they can ensure its availability.
"The biggest change over the past couple of years since Michael came back on farm more than seven years ago is we have relied more on an official agronomist to do a yearly growing plan and we have also formalised the business plan more," Nic said.
"Nikolaus Fritz at Internode Agronomy in Dalby has been helping us formalise strategic planting rather then doing focusing on opportunistic planting and we had seen some really good results.
"Patrick Jones is our local agronomist who helps us out with the day to day stuff at Felton Produce with all of our inputs, whereas Nick does a formal plan of attack with a weekly visit."
The brothers said their work on the farm was complemented by each others skills.
"Michael is more organised in the business sense while I have been doing the farming side a bit longer," Nic said.
"Now we are implementing more technology and digitising our record keeping and forecasting and working on business plans."
Michael, 33, said the whole family including their parents were involved in the operational side of the agribusiness.
"We all recognised a more formalised approach was required for making agronomic and financial decisions for our farm," he said.
"This allows us to build more resilience in the business and focus on the things we can control and be prepared for those variables we can't.
"At the moment we work both collaboratively with our parents and grandparents."
"Last winter we had a good harvest of sorghum with an average of 8 tonnes per ha in good soil and we planted the variety Viper in lighter soils, which we managed to harvest 6.5 t/ha," Nic said.
"Granddad farmed sorghum, wheat and barley but we have been more recently concentrating on chickpeas and mungbeans, so we were all quite excited when we put in some sorghum.
"We are hoping if things go well the barley will yield 5t/ha and chickpea 3.5t/ha given it's going into fallow land with good moisture."
The farm's groundwater allocation comes from irrigation bores and they can irrigate around 150ha, which increased several ha leased to seed producers to run trials.
"In summer we lease 30ha to S and W Seeds as a sorghum production nursery variety trial," Nic said.
"The same land is leased in winter to Trigall Australia to test wheat varieties and we help them out with irrigation and farm work.
"Another 30ha is leaded for vegetables to Koala Farms but they are self-sufficient and work this themselves."
This winter the brothers have dry planted so are hoping fr some good rains in the near future.
"Seasonally we can definitely do with some rain now," Nic said.
"And we have arranged to have enough fungicide on hand in anticipation of predictions of a wetter than average season."
They said dealing with invasive pests without delay was critical to maintaining good yields and minimising crop damage.
The appearance of fall armyworm last year had the brothers abruptly change direction after initially planning to grow corn and soy beans.
"Nick Fritz gave us a heads-up and we stuck with the sorghum," Nic said.
"Despite the weather forecast indicating we were due to have a dry summer and we had heaps of rain but did quite well.
"We had a small amount of sprouting but it seemed to shell itself out so what was left was good quality."
Unlike many opportunity chickpea growers, the brothers said their main customers were local feedlots with all their harvests going to Philip Brodie Agrifood.
In its recently released June Crop Report, ABARES forecast Queensland chickpea plantings would jump to 380,000 hectares, up from 220,000ha last year and production is forecast to double at 560,000 tonnes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.