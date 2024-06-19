Queensland Country Life
Chickpea grower brothers rotate crops and cattle

By Alison Paterson
Updated June 20 2024 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
Brothers Michael and Nic House on the family farm at Cambooya survey a field of sorghum stubble where they will be planting barley. Picture: Ben Harden
Moving to a more strategic business model, brothers and third generation grain, cereal and legume growers Nic and Michael House have adopted a flexible approach which allows them to pivot crop choices to adapt to changing conditions to achieve better results.

