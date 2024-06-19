Unjoined heifers in demand

Cattle numbers fell 9 per cent last week, with 15,220 head offered, while clearance improved on the previous week's lacklustre results for a 59pc clearance rate.
The returned value over reserve fell sharply to $49, while the AuctionsPlus Young Cattle indicator increased by 42 cents a kilogram to 397c/kg lwt.
It was a strong week for lighter unjoined heifers, with the three lightest categories all registering stronger prices. Prices received over reserve for these categories were particularly high, with heifers 200-280kg averaging 17.56pc above their set reserve rates, demonstrating the increase in demand this week for buyers to secure unjoined heifer articles.
The weaner price gap has closed considerably between steers and heifers on the back of the strong heifer prices, with the gap averaging 3.42pc in favour of steers. This is well below the average for 2024 of 21pc.
The sold-at-auction premium continues to be strong in June, with prices received during the auction 12.51pc above post-auction sales and averaging 10.74pc for the month.
Feeder prices also continue to be strong, with the gap between weaners and feeders trading close together, with feeders only 29c/kg less than weaner prices this week.
Listings were dominated by NSW and Queensland last week, with NSW offering 6861 head, down 17pc or 1444 head, and Queensland seeing 4577 head listed, which was down 61 head. The balance of the offering was from Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.
Processor/lotfeeder activity was fairly subdued, with 4.49pc, or 401 head, of the sold offering being secured by processor/lotfeeder buyers. Interestingly, the number of lots purchased increased substantially, with 10 lots sold to processors. The main categories of interest were steers in the 330-400kg range with five lots purchased from this category, followed by steers 400kg and above with four lots picked up.
Steer prices were strongest at the heavier end of the market, with price gains recorded for the two heaviest categories, while the remaining three categories fell in value. Clearance rates were varied, with strong demand for steers over 400kg and the thin selection of light cattle under 200kg, while weaker demand was felt throughout the mid weight categories where supply was higher.
Steers 280-330kg registered 2170 head and met with strong demand at a 79pc clearance rate, while prices eased by $24 to $1140.
From Scone, NSW, two lines of 60 and 61 Angus backgrounder steers were offered by a single vendor and sold at $1380 and $1360. Both of these lines were nine to 11 months of age and averaged 323kg lwt.
Steers over 400kg lifted in price by $252 to average $1720 for the 729 head on offer. The price gain increased 67c to average 393c/kg lwt. Demand remains strong for this category, with a 99pc clearance rate achieved.
From Denman, NSW, a line of 47 Angus feeder steers aged 20 to 23 months and weighing 463kg returned $1920, or 415c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Queensland.
Heifer price gains were recorded in the lighter end of the market. Heifers 200-280kg recorded the largest movement, with the 1377 head increasing $119 to average $886 and to strong demand with an 88pc clearance rate.
From Hawkesdale, VIC, a line of 98 Angus heifers aged nine to 10 months and weighing 250kg returned $1170, or 468c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Moree, NSW.
Not included in the weekly national price table was the large number of Wagyu heifers catalogued. These lines were removed from the weekly table due to their high selling price.
From Clermont, a single vendor offered two lines of 111 and 89 NSM future breeder purebred Wagyu heifers selling at $2220 for both lots.
From Westmar, a different vendor offered four lines of Wagyu heifers varying in age between 18 to 24 months and 270-371kg lw, with prices ranging between $1480 - $2060.
Breeding stock were mixed, with three categories rising and three falling. The rises were led by pregnancy-tested in-calf cows which recorded a $219 weekly rise to average $1807 for the 1051 head.
From Culcairn, NSW, a line of seven Angus APR stud PTIC cows aged 2.8 to 3 years and weighing 569kg returned $3075.
Sheep and lamb listings fell by 9pc to 36,026 head. The tighter supply was met with another week of strong clearance rates, averaging 78pc for the week, which is a 3pc rise.
The crossbred lamb indicator reduced 9pc to average $138, and the AuctionsPlus Restocker Lamb indicator fell 28c to finish the week at 640c/kg dressed weight.
Lambs made up 43pc of the total offering, or 15,324 head, and joined ewes made up 41pc of the total, or 14,630 head. Non station-mated ewes and sheep made up the balance, with 5317 head and 755 head, respectively.
Demand was strongest for the small number of sheep on offer, with the 755 head resulting in a 97pc clearance rate, followed by the NSM ewe lots, which saw an 88pc clearance rate. Lamb lines again enjoyed strong demand at an 85pc clearance rate.
Leading the charge in price rises was joined Merinos, with SM Merino ewes jumping $44 to average $136 and scanned in-lamb Merino ewes rising $19 to average $123. Merino wethers were also keenly sought, with Merino wether lambs rising $13 to $88 and Merino wethers rising $41 to $81.
Listings fell from all states, besides Queensland, which saw an 867 head rise to total 4359 head. NSW was the largest lister at 21,048 head, which is a 2558 head fall from the previous week.
Processers/lotfeeders purchased 4.91pc of the sold offering, with Merino types being particularly sought after.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering, with the 5413 head 41pc lower. The tighter supply was met with strong demand, with the clearance rate recaching 94pc. Prices dropped $13 to average $125.
From Junee, NSW, a line of 352 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino Aug/Oct 2023 mixed-sex store lambs weighing 42kg lwt returned $167, or 397c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Forbes, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered a 14pc rise in numbers, with the 6228 head resulting in an 81pc clearance and a $13 price increase to average $88.
From Tullamore, NSW, a line of 440 Aug/Sep 2023 drop Merino wether lambs weighing 43kg lwt returned $110, or 257c/kg and will travel to a buyer in West Wyalong, NSW.
SIL Merino ewes saw a smaller offering, with 4412 head offered, falling 22pc. The category rose in value by $19 to average $123 and registered a 53pc clearance rate.
From Birchip, VIC, a line of 284 Merino SIL ewes aged two years, scanned in-lamb to White Suffolk rams and weighing 63kg, returned $150.
SM Merino ewes rose in price by $44 to average $136. The offering of 1647 head was 29pc higher, and demand was robust at 77pc clearance.
From Nyngan, NSW, a single vendor offered two lines of 360 SIL Merino ewes which returned $160 and $176. The top price was returned for the line of 360 three-year-old SIL ewes which were scanned to White Suffolk rams and resulted in 67pc of the total to multiples.
Merino ewe hogget numbers fell by 10pc to total 1344 head, and the offering sold well at a 73pc clearance rate. Prices increased $2 to average $73.
From Burra, SA, a line of 440 Poll Merino ewes aged 23-24 months and weighing 46kg returned $65, or 141c/kg lwt, and will travel to a buyer in Wagga Wagga, NSW.
