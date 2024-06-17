Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

'Miracle': Bull returns home six months after getting washed away in flood

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
June 17 2024 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Six months after getting washed away, Blue Steele was returned home to Coolibah.
Six months after getting washed away, Blue Steele was returned home to Coolibah.

A rodeo bull has miraculously returned home after getting washed away in a flood six months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.