Are you 'in the know'?

A key aspect of professional management is to convert records/data to meaningful information. My observation is that many businesses have loads of data and records, however are short on meaningful information. What is the difference? Let's look at a current example I've been working recently through with people - reproductive performance (the four-legged kind). Records and data are purely numbers and notes - e.g. you had 970 females and 35 bulls on the place. Meaningful information is where we convert the data into something that can support decision making, e.g you joined 890 females at 3.9 per cent joining. Now we can consider the 3.9pc joining. Is that adequate, too high or too low? If too high, what can we do to reduce it (and therefore our annual bull cost)? If too low, what is the associated risk?
I've found we really need to break down our reproductive performance even further. Out of the 890 females, how many were first calf heifers (first joining), rebreed heifers (second joining) vs mature cows (third + joining)? What was the average weight and body condition score for each group at joining? What was the bull joining number and percentage for each one? If getting down to a low number of bulls with a mob, it is useful to record bull tag numbers in the event of a poor result.
Now we can track each of these three groups through this breeding season. What was the preg test (number and percentage) for each? What was the branding number and percentage? Finally what was the weaning number, weights and percentage?
I recommend keeping all this information together in one place to refer back to and compare across years. What you've got is a powerhouse of information to refer to when analysing your repro performance. If the weaning percentage isn't what you expected, exactly where did the loss occur and within which group? How does it compare to previous years and what have you changed? You can then focus your decision making on the cause of the lower weaning. RCS grads can talk with their adviser and ask for our template for managing this information.
A final comment based on recent analysis I've done within our benchmarking program Farm Eye. I've seen a few cases where the 'losses' are higher than reasonable expectations... If they aren't coming into the yards then they are either dead, missing or stolen. Unfortunately, it appears that some have been stolen on a few operations.
So what can you do? Keep on top of your numbers; know what you've got in the paddock at all times. Get good counts on mobs whenever they are in the yards (and convert that to meaningful information). Also verify numbers in the paddock when you can by doing a count when you are moving them between paddocks. The more information you have then the quicker you can get onto any issues.
Be in the know and make good decisions.
