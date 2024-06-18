Smaller yarding at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a smaller yarding of 697 head at Toogoolawah on Friday with current market trends continuing with better quality feeders and weaners again firm while lesser quality and light weaner heifers were easier.
A larger line of store cows saw the market remain fully firm with better quality breeder cows dearer.
Binatoli and CF Faulkner, Derrymore, sold Charolais cross steers 24 months old for $1630.
W and S Pickersgill, Gatton, sold Simmental cross steers for $1100 and $1080.
Mathew Wyvill, Harlin, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $920.
BC and SB Jones, Gatton, sold Santa cross steers 14 months old for $900.
Sarger P/L, Moore, sold Charolais cross weaner steers seven to eight months old for $930.
Darcy Pratten, Mt Kilcoy, sold Brangus cross weaner steers seven months old for $840.
Delcosta, Linville, sold Brangus weaner steers six months old for $800.
C and S Henderson, Laceys Creek, sold Charolais cross heifers 20 months old for $1200 and $1070.
R W Jaenke, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster heifers 20 months old for $1000.
Lachlan Barnes, Anduramba, sold Santa cross heifers 12 months old for $750.
W and S Pickersgill sold Simmental cross weaner heifers eight months old for $730, $700 and $680.
MJ Wyvill, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers six months old for $570.
Sarger P/L, Moore, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $520.
Young Santa five to six-year-old, pregnancy tested in-calf, account of DJ Weier, Buaraba, sold for $1270. Heart E Grazing, Toogoolawah, sold Charbray cross PTIC cows for $1010 and pregnancy tested empty store cows for $910.
WA and TM Davis sold Droughtmaster store cows for $820.
Tablelands, Kilcoy, sold empty Droughtmaster store cows for $780.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.