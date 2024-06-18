Queensland Country Life
Smaller yarding at Toogoolawah

June 18 2024 - 10:00am
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a smaller yarding of 697 head at Toogoolawah on Friday with current market trends continuing with better quality feeders and weaners again firm while lesser quality and light weaner heifers were easier.

