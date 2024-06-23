Grain markets ease after WA rain

Increased selling pressured domestic grain markets lower last week on improving crop prospects in Western Australia.
Soaking rains across some of the driest parts of WA, Australia's largest production state, triggered new crop trade selling on the east coast. Farmers in Queensland and New South Wales are excited about the prospects of a large crops combined with high prices.
WA's Geraldton zone received its best rains in several months with a soaking 50-100 millimetres across most of the state's northern cropping areas. Rainfall totals tapered away quickly, with limited rain in the southern zones, but farmers have received enough rain to put them back on track for an average season.
Declining global wheat markets also weighed on local prices.
Brokers reported sizable trade selling for wheat in New South Wales and Queensland. New crop wheat and barley bids across southern Queensland fell $10-15 a tonne but old crop offers are scarce. Feed barley was back $12 to $408 delivered Downs with ASW back $5-7 to $410 delivered.
Global influences also weighed on local grain prices.
The United States Department of Agriculture released its June world supply and demand forecasts last week, which weighed on prices. On the surface, the report offered some mixed messages with sharp reductions to the Black Sea wheat output, but this was partially offset by production increases in the US.
USDA lifted its forecast for US wheat production by around 0.4 million tonnes to 51 million tonnes on better-than-expected yields in the HRW wheat areas. If realised, the US wheat crop will be 1.7mt more than last year. This pressured US wheat futures lower with HRW futures tumbling more than 5 per cent.
Global markets were more reserved, where the focus remains on a sharply reduced Russian crop which will be the catalyst for a tightening in export supplies.
USDA lowered its forecast of Russia's 2024 wheat crop by 5 million tonnes to 83 million tonnes, which is 8.5 million less than last year. Ukraine production was cut, as was the European Union. The combined Russia, Ukraine and EU27 wheat crop production forecast was reduced by 8 million tonnes to 233 million tonnes. Together, it's 16 million tonnes less than last year and the smallest since 2018.
Talk of possible Indian wheat imports in the 2024-25 season, may also offer a global demand surprise going forward.
