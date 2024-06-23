Grain markets ease after WA rain

USDA lowered its forecast of Russia's 2024 wheat crop by 5 million tonnes to 83 million tonnes, which is 8.5 million less than last year. Ukraine production was cut, as was the European Union. The combined Russia, Ukraine and EU27 wheat crop production forecast was reduced by 8 million tonnes to 233 million tonnes. Together, it's 16 million tonnes less than last year and the smallest since 2018.