Emus on top of Risdon Cup

What a great game at Dalby in the Risdon Cup A grade on the weekend, with both the Wheatmen and Black Pigs wanting to play rugby.
Both teams were feeling each other out before Dalby scored first after 15 minutes.
Dalby scored again before Gatton opened their scoring taking a penalty conversion. The halftime score was 19 - 3. Unfortunately, Gatton weren't able to showcase their backline as the Dalby defence was outstanding and Gatton were making mistakes under pressure.
A few more tries to Dalby had the fulltime score at 38-3. Although the scoreboard blew out a bit, Gatton never stopped trying.
Bears hosting Condamine was a back-and-forth contest with little separating the two sides at the start, going a try apiece early on. The match then settled in for the first half where most of the action stayed in the middle of the field. Cods managed to extend a small lead running into half time with an extra try. The second half was played across more of the field as the teams used their back lines and set up some running rugby, with Cods extending their lead further. Bears managed to reel in the lead with 10 minutes to go and put the final points on the board right on full time for a 29-24 win.
A dominant Goondiwindi pack was met with an equally solid Uni pack. Both sides were not afraid to put their bodies on the line in attack and defence. Unfortunately for Uni too many injuries depleted their numbers and Goondiwindi dominated the game, winning 59-7.
At Gold Park we saw two teams battle it out for the full 80 minutes. A high scoring game saw both sides within a converted try for most of the match. In true country versus city rugby, we saw the real grit and determination of the Roma Echidnas in their defence and broken play attack, while Rangers were able to use their experienced back line to constantly turn the smallest advantage into points. The final score was a 51-29 win to Rangers.
A massive congratulations to Abby Brassey from St George Frillnecks and Jade Hubbard from Rangers, who have been playing rugby in the UK and have made their debut playing at Twickenham. We love seeing updates of our Downs ladies performing so well on the other side of the globe.
Huge thanks to our senior competition sponsors Black Isuzu Ute, RDO Equipment, Nutrien Ag Solutions & Verifact Traffic, for providing support that we could not do without. Another huge thanks to our referees. Our game can't be played without you.
Tickets are available for the Warwick Water Rats' 60th birthday celebration on the July 13. Tickets include a five-hour drinks package as well as a sit down lunch. It will be a great day of rugby with Warwick's senior men alongside Gatton Black Pigs taking on Condamine Cods and the Chinchilla River Rats.
Junior rugby saw all our youngsters come together at Gold Park for the mid-season carnival hosted by Souths Kookaburras last weekend. It was a great day of rugby. Round 9 of junior rugby will see Bears host Goondiwindi and Souths, and Redbacks/Uni host Dalby before they break for the school holidays.
As we reach the halfway point of the season, Goondiwindi Emus are sitting at the top of the A grade table on 32 points.
