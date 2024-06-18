Emus on top of Risdon Cup

Bears hosting Condamine was a back-and-forth contest with little separating the two sides at the start, going a try apiece early on. The match then settled in for the first half where most of the action stayed in the middle of the field. Cods managed to extend a small lead running into half time with an extra try. The second half was played across more of the field as the teams used their back lines and set up some running rugby, with Cods extending their lead further. Bears managed to reel in the lead with 10 minutes to go and put the final points on the board right on full time for a 29-24 win.